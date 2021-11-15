New Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel Celebrates Grand Opening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort celebrated the grand opening of its newest addition, the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve on Friday, Nov. 12 with a ribbon cutting ceremony, bringing together hotel owners Tishman and MetLife along with executives from Walt Disney World and Marriott International.

Pictured from left to right are: Mickey Mouse, Tishman Hotel and Realty Chairman and CEO John Vickers, MetLife Director of Hotel Asset Management Bill Webster, Marriott International President of US Eastern Region Jim Connelly, Principal Owner and Vice Chairman of Tishman Hotel and Realty Dan Tishman (with scissors), Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Area General Manager Sean Verney, Walt Disney World President Jeff Vahle and Minnie Mouse

This new 14-story hotel designed by Gensler is positioned adjacent to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in the middle of Walt Disney World Resort, features a captivating design offering 349 spacious and versatile guest rooms – including 151 suites – with incredible floor-to-ceiling views of the resort. Guests of the resort can walk to EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios and receive special Walt Disney World hotel guest benefits including early theme park entry and extended evening theme park hours.

