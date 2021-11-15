Company announces new distributor and national reseller partners as enterprises deepen their commitment to mobile workforce technology

Growing Adoption of Contextual Mobility Management Fuels TRUCE Software's Channel Expansion Company announces new distributor and national reseller partners as enterprises deepen their commitment to mobile workforce technology

LISLE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRUCE Software , the leading provider of Contextual Mobility Management (CMM) solutions for businesses, today announced it has expanded accessibility for enterprise buyers by signing two distributors, TD SYNNEX and 3Eye Technologies , to its channel network.

Packaged with complementary products, TRUCE plays an integral part of a company's advanced mobile technology stack.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is a leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator in the Americas. 3Eye Technologies is a mobile-first distributor that helps technology vendors, software and cloud-service providers create and optimize channel programs. As part of its presence within these distributor networks, TRUCE can be bundled into a more comprehensive Enterprise Mobility Management offering. Packaged with other complementary products, TRUCE plays an integral part of a company's advanced mobile technology stack.

"Large enterprise organizations increasingly rely on distributors to source and service their IT needs, including their investments in mobility," said Pete Plotas, Vice President, Global Alliances and Business Development at TRUCE. " Contextual Mobility Management is fundamental to how mobile technology is managed in the workplace, so it makes sense to be part of a comprehensive mobility solution bundle. Expanding our reach through these distributors significantly improves accessibility of CMM for companies across virtually any industry."

Importance of Employee Experience Drives Demand for Contextual Mobility Management

Optimizing the employee experience is a large part of what TRUCE believes is driving the increased commitment to CMM, which notably enhances the usability of mobile devices. That's especially true as more work processes are being digitized.

"As part of an overall digital transformation, enterprises are increasingly taking the employee experience into account, especially as they grow their investment in mobility," said Plotas. "TRUCE provides the ability to streamline the tools on mobile devices by providing access to what's needed at the right place and time based on a worker's context such as time of day, location, workgroup and more."

Growing Partner Program Helps Companies Deliver the Best of Mobility

The addition of distribution partners comes on the heels of TRUCE signing new partner deals with Connection and Insight.

Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) is a Fortune 1000 company that delivers IT services and advanced technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare markets. Its Modern Device Management Service helps organizations improve security and service delivery while ensuring devices being used for work comply with corporate rules and policies.

Insight serves as an end-to-end partner for businesses looking to adopt a comprehensive, mobile-first strategy to support productivity and remain competitive. It offers a full suite of tools to ensure customers select the right technology that organizes, simplifies and automates their enterprise mobility management strategy.

To learn more about TRUCE's channel partner program or its solutions, visit www.trucesoftware.com.

About TRUCE Software

At TRUCE Software, we believe there's a better way to leverage all a mobile device has to offer in the workplace, while still protecting what's most important – your employees, your assets and your IP. TRUCE offers the only mobile management platform to provide flexible, contextual enforcement of your mobile device policy, allowing companies to enable or temporarily suspend mobile apps based on the work being performed, the work location or even the user or work group. Our patented technology operates on both iOS and Android platforms, supporting more than 140,000 subscribers and some of the largest brands worldwide. Established in 2009, TRUCE Software is headquartered in Lisle, IL with research and development in Baton Rouge, LA. To learn more, go to www.trucesoftware.com .

