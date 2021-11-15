Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation Signed into Law, Includes $9.5 Billion for Hydrogen Industry

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure bill, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This legislation includes a suite of hydrogen-specific provisions that will drive large-scale deployment and investment for this innovative industry in the United States.

"Through coordination across our broad membership, the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) has long been leading the charge working with House, Senate, and Administration officials on policies necessary to launch the American hydrogen economy," said FCHEA President & CEO Frank Wolak. "I am thrilled by the passage of this bill, which represents the strong bipartisan support for the hydrogen and fuel cell industry and the hard work of our membership."

The bill includes a package of hydrogen-specific policies championed by Chairman Joe Manchin of West Virginia, including $8 billion for development of a number of large-scale Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs across the country, $1 billion for Clean Hydrogen Electrolysis Research and Development, and $500 million in funds for Clean Hydrogen Manufacturing and Recycling. In addition, the bill directs the federal government to develop the country's first national hydrogen roadmap and strategy.

Beyond these hydrogen-focused provisions, there are numerous other opportunities in this legislation that will enable hydrogen energy and fuel cell technology to be deployed throughout the nation's energy and transportation systems.

Fuel cell technologies and hydrogen energy are being increasingly viewed as essential decarbonization options across the United States and around the world for a wide range of sectors, including transportation, goods and people movement, power generation, energy storage, natural gas blending, marine propulsion, aviation, heating, steelmaking, and other industrial applications.

"This bill demonstrates the incredible potential for creating the nation's hydrogen economy," added Frank Wolak. "FCHEA is encouraged by further discussions surrounding the Build Back Better Act which includes an array of tax and policy activities that complement this infrastructure bill and will continue to drive innovation, economic growth, and emissions reduction."

