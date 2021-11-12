Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., Awarded HIRE Vets Gold Medal

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., its gold medal for exemplary efforts in recruiting, employing, and retaining our nation's veterans. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Medallion Program is the only federal award recognizing exceptional achievement in veteran employment. The award is based on rigorous criteria that companies must meet annually for consideration.

"A high percentage of SPA employees are veterans," commented Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We couldn't be more proud of their service to our nation and their incredible value to the company. We enthusiastically welcome veterans and their deep commitment to supporting our mission and national security customers."

SPA assists veterans transitioning to the civilian workforce with mentorship and opportunity to continue to contribute to the nation's security.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. is a premier provider of innovative and data-driven knowledge-based solutions in support of complex National Security programs and defense priorities. SPA's capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program Support. SPA employees are subject matter experts in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity policy; and Hypersonics.

