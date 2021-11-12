Second Genome Presents Preclinical Data at SITC 2021 Demonstrating that a CXCR3-Positive Allosteric Modulator, SG-3-00802, Targets a Key Mechanism Required for Efficacious Immunotherapy SG-3-00802 shows single agent activity and has potential to improve responses in patients resistant to approved immunotherapies with broad clinical development potential in earlier lines of therapy

BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform sg-4sight to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers, presented preclinical data demonstrating that the Company's CXCR3-positive allosteric modulator, SG-3-00802, can reverse resistance to anti-programmed death protein-1 (PD-1) therapy, illustrating that the microbiome directly interacts with the human immune system to enhance immunity and impact antitumor activity. The data (E-Poster #569) were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting, held virtually and in Washington, D.C. November 10-14.

"We are encouraged by Second Genome's growing body of preclinical data demonstrating that SG-3-00802's differentiated mechanism of action has the potential to effectively target the tumor microenvironment and improve responses in combination with existing immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors and cytokines," said Karim Dabbagh, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Second Genome. "At SITC, we presented new data showing SG-3-00802 potently enhances CXCR3 ligand-induced cell migration, a critical effector cell recruitment mechanism for anti-tumor immunity. We look forward to further advancing our program with an IND submission expected in 2022."

The poster presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on the SITC website through January 9, 2022, and it will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/news/events.

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary tech platform sg-4sight to discover and develop transformational precision therapies and biomarkers through clinical development and commercialization based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary microbiome-based drug discovery and development platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of therapies and diagnostics for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing a deep drug discovery and biomarker pipeline with precision therapeutics and biomarker programs in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, with the lead programs IBD and cancer expected to enter clinical development in 2022. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our microbiome platform and data science. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Arena Pharmaceuticals to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com .

