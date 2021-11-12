Resilient Healthcare Partners with Medical City Healthcare to Bring High-Acuity Care to the Home

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As COVID-19 continues across North Texas, Resilient Healthcare, a leader in the at-home acute care space, has partnered with Medical City Healthcare, one of the most comprehensive healthcare providers in North Texas, to deliver high-acuity care in the home.

The partnership is significant as Medical City Healthcare is the first network of hospitals in Texas to receive approval from the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to participate in the Acute Hospital at Home Program, which allows qualifying patients with certain conditions to receive high-acuity care in their homes. At-home care is supported by 24/7 remote monitoring, daily provider visits and other necessary support. Resilient Healthcare will deliver at-home care on behalf of Medical City Healthcare hospitals in North Texas. Patients can only be admitted to the program from emergency departments or inpatient hospital beds and admission requires an in-person physician evaluation prior to starting services at home.

"As we have done throughout the pandemic, Medical City Healthcare's preparedness response has been to balance our readiness to care for COVID-19 patients while continuing to make sure the many other patients who depend on our hospitals receive needed and timely care," says Medical City Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Joseph Parra, MD. "The partnership with Resilient allows us to continue to provide excellent and compassionate care outside the hospital walls for patients who qualify."

Hospital-Grade Care in the Home at a Glance

Once at home, qualifying patients will receive all the necessary diagnostic and medical treatments they would receive during a typical hospital stay including imaging, labs, IV and oral medications, home nursing and therapy, virtual doctor visits and continuous telemetry and monitoring.

"Our patient-centered model opens up inpatient beds to allow for higher-acuity care while providing high-quality care in the comfort of the patient's home," says Resilient's Vice President of Operations Brian Chace, PT, DPT. "That is a benefit for patients, families, hospitals and insurers."

The partnership was recently highlighted in the Dallas Morning News.

About Resilient Healthcare

Resilient Healthcare has become the leader in the at-home acute care space. Its LTAC@H™ Program is the first of its kind, in which seriously ill patients have access to an array of hospital-grade healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, both virtually and in-person. Resilient Healthcare began as a vision for a better healthcare delivery system in 2018. Its technology subsidiary, Artic was established in 2020 with the overarching goal of developing software to convert homes into clinical spaces, coordinate care efficiently and optimize health risk stratification.

About Medical City Healthcare

Committed to the care and improvement of human life, Medical City Healthcare strives to deliver excellence always, providing high-quality healthcare in the communities it serves. With the resources and strength of HCA Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of quality healthcare services with 185 hospitals in the United States and England, Medical City Healthcare is one of the North Texas region's largest and most comprehensive healthcare providers. It includes 16 hospitals with 3,662 licensed beds, nearly 5,000 active physicians, 6,000 nurses, 17,000 employees, 11 ambulatory surgery centers, 4 off-campus emergency rooms and CareNow Urgent Care clinics. Three Medical City Healthcare hospitals are accredited comprehensive stroke centers, 10 hospitals "A" safety rated by the Leapfrog Group and eight hospitals hold the prestigious Magnet Recognized® status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

View original content:

SOURCE Resilient Healthcare