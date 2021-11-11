Vesto and Matryoshka Capital Announce they have entered into a definitive Pilot License Agreement to deploy Vesto's Multi-Token On-Chain Protocol for seamless access into DeFi.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesto, a market leading Multi-Token On-Chain Protocol for seamless access into DeFi, has signed a license agreement with Matryoshka Capital.

Vesto's protocol is an easy to use but powerful gateway into the cryptocurrency ecosystem, enabling the next generation of DeFi, dApps, and protocols.

Through this license agreement, Matryoshka Capital, will be able convert its significant fiat currency pools into USDC and Dai to be locked up in DeFi and mint vUSDC and vDai to be used for their brokerage trading activities.

Vesto's 2-Token protocol is similar to how banks traditionally hold clients' fiat in the clients' savings account ledger, while also pooling those same fiat assets to earn the bank money in their own loan and investments accounts.

The difference is, with Vesto, Matryoshka Capital will own and control both their underlying assets on Ethereum and their vTokens on Polygon earning high DeFi yields. Best of all, this arrangement can earn users much higher yields than typical bank accounts, with DeFi historically running in the 5 to 15% range from Stablecoin liquidity pools, paid daily, with 24/7 access. For users choosing liquidity pools of more volatile asset classes, yields have historically run 15 to 25% or more.

Matryoshka Capital and its clients will significantly increase profitability and all-over gains not achievable with traditional banking and trading platforms in deploying Vesto's Protocol.

"After significant market due-diligence, we finally found the only fully integrated end-to-end solution, which is offered by Vesto. Vesto's Multi-Token On-chain Protocol is truly unique in the market and is the future of advanced brokerage services!"

Teo Zuniga, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

"We are very excited that Matryoshka Capital has decided to license our Protocol and related SaaS services! This relationship demonstrates the foundation for the future world of brokerage services globally!"

Christopher McGregor, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Co-Founder.

About Matryoshka Capital (https://www.matryoshkacap.com):

Matryoshka Capital provides brokerage and OTC services for trading digital and traditional securities-based assets. It provides a comprehensive mobile trading platform that allows its clients to receive quotes of financial instruments, analyze markets using charts and technical indicators, perform demo trades, connect to brokers for live trading and view the history of trading operations.

Matryoshka Capital is also formed and operates as a society that has been created by a number of Investors and Traders whose knowledge goes beyond the financial arena as well as the trading industry as a whole.

They are a group of mentors one hundred percent focused on the three fundamental pillars of any human being, health, self-evolution, and finances.

About Vesto (www.vesto.io):

Vesto is a market leading Multi-Token On-chain Protocol to provide seamless access into DeFi.

The Vesto Protocol consists of several comprehensive native smart contract modules; vWallet, vToken, vDeFi, vBridge, vSwap, vLighthouse, vProtect and vFactory. The 2-Token process mints vTokens, including vUSDC, vDAI and vWBTC, which can be paired with underlying deposited tokens, then utilized on other blockchain protocols, like Polygon.

The core elements of the Vesto protocol and related SaaS services have been integrated with many distinct but powerful components including smart contracts, multiple blockchains, stablecoins, fiat on / off ramp bridges, secure decentralized finance services ("DeFi") via Element Finance , Multi-Chain support via Polygon , powerful KYC, KYT, KYB, and AML solutions via FinClusive and Onfido , and cold storage and disaster recovery via Coincover .

For more information visit: vesto.io and/or email to info@vesto.io .

For press enquiries contact:

Prof. Carsten Bartsch, PhD

Chief Marketing Officer, Vesto

carsten@vesto.io

