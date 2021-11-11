Practice Management Consultants, LLC Receives The 2021 MMI/Barron's Distribution Excellence Award.

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Management Consultants, LLC (PMC-LLC) is happy to announce that their team has received the 2021 Money Management Institute/Barron's Distribution Excellence Award for their Black Financial Advisors Network Exclusive Coaching Programs.

From the top left: Christian Nwasike, Robyn Hatcher, Mark Purnell, Eugene Mitchell, Don Graves, Cameron Cobb, Aimee Griffin, Becky Wiseman.

PMC-LLC was founded four years ago to fulfill the need for culturally diverse and experienced advisor coaches in the wealth management industry to coach ethnically diverse financial advisors. The coaches bring a unique cultural advantage to the wealth management coaching industry and have an average of 20 years of industry experience in their respective fields of specialized expertise.

The Black Financial Advisors Network Exclusive Coaching programs help advisors navigate everyday practice management obstacles, create strategic operational plans built off their vision for their practice, and holds the advisors accountable to their annual business plan with custom-designed mentoring sessions given by Subject Matter Experts.

PMC-LLC Principal and Executive Managing Partner, Christian Nwasike MBA, JSM, MFP said, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been chosen to receive the 2021 Distribution Excellence Award. I am honored to have my work recognized in this way by Barron's and the Money Management Institute! Countless hours went into planning the Black Financial Advisors Network Exclusive Coaching programs, and it means so much that the work we do also resonates with MMI and Barron's. This accomplishment is not something that I did alone as each team member deserves to share in this award. I would like to thank them for their hard work."

PMC-LLC believes that supplemental coaching programs specifically designed with diverse financial advisors in mind adds value to the advisor/client relationship as well as the brand the advisor represents. Group and 1:1 coaching sessions empower and encourage the advisor to take responsibility for their needs, their opportunities, their growth, and their practice. Effective 1:1 coaching can produce accelerated results and greatly enhance productivity around the core activities of the advisor's firm and thereby reduce overall workload.

PMC-LLC looks forward to partnering with more firms in the wealth management industry and expanding diversity, equity, belonging, and inclusion throughout the industry for many more years.

