LogicBio Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today announced that president and chief executive officer, Frederic Chereau, will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit: Fireside chat at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 15, 2021
- Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Pre-recorded corporate presentation will be available beginning at 3:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021
A live webcast of the Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit fireside chat and a webcast replay of the Jefferies London presentation will be made available on the Investors section of the Company's website at https://investor.logicbio.com. The webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days.
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genetic medicine company pioneering genome editing and gene delivery platforms to address rare and serious diseases from infancy through adulthood. The company's genome editing platform, GeneRide™, is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural DNA repair process potentially leading to durable therapeutic protein expression levels. The company's gene delivery platform, sAAVy™, is an adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid engineering platform designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a broad range of indications and tissues. The company is based in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.logicbio.com, which does not form a part of this release.
Investor Contacts:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
(619) 916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com
Stephen Jasper
Gilmartin Group
(858) 525-2047
stephen@gilmartinir.com
Media Contacts:
Adam Daley
Berry & Company Public Relations
W:212-253-8881
C: 614-580-2048
adaley@berrypr.com
View original content:
SOURCE LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.