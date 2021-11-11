Illuminate Introduces New AI Powered Enterprise Patient Follow-up, Tracking, and Surveillance Tool for Improved Management of At-Risk Patients Improves and integrates management of patients suffering from chronic disease or recently diagnosed with an incidental or critical finding

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate, Inc., provider of a suite of AI powered applications that enable the Patient-Centered Clinical Practice, announces Illuminate ActKnowledge™ for simplified tracking, surveillance, and follow-up treatment of at-risk patients — whether they are suffering from chronic diseases or have just been identified as having an incidental or critical finding. Illuminate ActKnowledge™, as well as the full suite of Illuminate applications will be available for demonstration in the Illuminate booth at this month's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference. Visit Illuminate at RSNA in Booth #6711 – North Hall.

Illuminate ActKnowledge™ uses AI to help healthcare providers improve resource utilization, patient care and department management and is being used today to monitor patients identified through:

Comprehensive recommendation management programs

Incidental findings efforts

IVC filter-removal programs

And evaluation of a dozen other chronic conditions within an organization's unique patient population.

"ActKnowledge™ enables our department to actively manage a large number of call reports for abnormal and incidental findings to ensure that patients are followed up on appropriately. This has improved patient outcomes and standardized the workflows for managing patient follow up and documentation.," notes Dr. Mark Perry, MD, Radiologist, Oncologic Imaging, "This in turn saves me 30 minutes a day managing these patients and saves at least 16 or more hours a day across our large team of radiologists!"

Healthcare organizations can use ActKnowledge and the entire suite of AI powered Illuminate enterprise applications to better realize the promise of Healthcare IT digitization. By unlocking the patient record that may be stored across multiple systems, and instantly accessing actionable intelligence, they can leverage this information access to:

Improve Patient Outcomes

Mitigate Risk to Doctors and Departments

Increase Revenue

Improve Patient Safety

Streamline Workflow

Other Illuminate applications include:

InSight – Search driven access to any clinical report. PatientView – Patient clinical documentation indexing and viewing. Analytics – Fact-based monitoring of scheduling and resource allocation.

"Nationally, less than 35% of radiology recommendations are followed for a host of real reasons," states Matt McLenon CEO. "Illuminate leverages the power of modern AI to support the care team on their patient care mission to bring this number to 100%."

About Illuminate, Inc.



Illuminate was created by software engineers who are passionate about partnering with physicians to develop solutions that make their jobs easier and optimize patient care. We've built our entire business around helping health care practices thrive in an increasingly digital world. Physician-driven innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Illuminate. From superior health outcomes and administrative efficiencies to improved compliance. Illuminate applications lead the way in helping doctors, hospital administrators and academia focus on what they do best: deliver outstanding patient care. Illuminate software is developed exclusively in America by a diverse, multi-cultural team of experts. Visit Illuminate in booth #6711 – North Hall at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference. Find us here. And visit https://www.illuminate.ai/ to learn more.

