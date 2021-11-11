Domino Data Lab Named a Finalist for CRN's 2021 Tech Innovator Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Domino as a finalist for the 2021 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Domino is being recognized for its Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform in the Big Data category.

This annual award program showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 47 different technology categories, in key areas ranging from cloud to data and analytics to networking to security. To determine the winners, a panel of CRN editors reviewed hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity and ability to address customer and partner needs.

"We're honored to be recognized by the channel community for helping the world's most sophisticated companies solve their most important problems," said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. "Our Enterprise MLOps platform helps partners and clients scale their data science efforts and accelerate their path to a model-driven future."

While becoming model-driven holds great promise of competitive advantage, companies scaling data science efforts find that lack of access to infrastructure, tools, and data create data science silos and inhibit research breakthroughs. The evidence is clear. A recent Domino survey of 300 data executives found that, while 71% say their company leadership expects revenue growth from their investment in data science, a shocking 48% say their company has not invested enough to meet those expectations.

Domino's Enterprise MLOps Platform breaks down those silos and increases governance to enable data science breakthroughs at greater velocity and scale, free from ties to one form of infrastructure or tool. It centralizes data science work and infrastructure across the enterprise for collaborative model development, training, deployment, and overall life cycle management – with agility and efficiency in an open, flexible environment.

"CRN's annual Tech Innovator Awards acknowledge technology vendors that display their ongoing commitment to empowering and enabling end users, while also promoting continuous business growth for solution providers, with cutting-edge, purpose-built products and services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "I'd like to personally congratulate each and every one of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We are proud to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space."

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators .

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform that accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. More than 20 percent of the Fortune 100 count on Domino to help scale data science, turning it into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit dominodatalab.com .

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

