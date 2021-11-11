CCELL® Celebrates 5th Anniversary with New Website, Slogan and Brand Video; Launches Fan Giveaway Campaign

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCELL® , the world's leading brand with a focus on creating trendsetting vaping hardware and advanced vaporizing technology, announced today that the Company is celebrating its 5th Anniversary with a variety of exciting initiatives, including the release of its new website, slogan, and brand video, as well as the launch of a social media giveaway campaign.

"It's been an honor to work alongside a company that is fiercely committed to the innovation and safety of the vaping industry," said Joe S., VP of CCELL®. "As we celebrate our many accomplishments, we hope that we can adequately honor all the people who have helped us achieve our goals, and continue to support our efforts to make vaping safe and enjoyable for everyone."

As reflected on its recently updated website, CCELL has changed its slogan from "Lead to Perfection" to "Perfection without Limits" showcasing the brand's growth over the years, and its intention to go beyond current limits.

"When CCELL was established in 2016, we set the ambitious goal to build a brand that leads the industry. Since then, we have successfully done this and, as we move into this next phase, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of the industry to make vaping safer and more enjoyable," added Joe S.

The Company's new brand video, which is aimed to highlight the hard work and dedication of the company, features a look back at the journey the company has walked and where it is heading in the future. It also showcases some of CCELL®'s signature products and the brand's unrivaled ceramic heating technology. Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WG9QO76Xp94

CCELL®'s giveaway campaign will take place within the next few weeks on the Company's social media channels including Instagram , Facebook and Twitter . Users can upload videos of themselves talking about their CCELL experience and tag CCELL for a chance to win limited edition CCELL® swag items. The giveaway campaign details will be listed on the Company's social media pages.

Please visit https://www.ccell.com/ to stay up to date with future announcements.

About CCELL®

CCELL® is a global innovator and pioneer with a mission of leading portable vaporizers to perfection. CCELL® was born in the headquarters of Shenzhen Smoore Technology Limited, which has more than10 years of expertise in the vaporization industry. With advanced R&D resources, strong production capability and reliable quality control system, CCELL® has successfully upgraded the industrial standard of vaporizing technology while others try to follow.

Learn more about CCELL® at www.ccell.com as well as on LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

(PRNewsfoto/CCELL)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CCELL