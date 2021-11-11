Apache Industrial Services Receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion Award From The U.S. Department Of Labor

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apache Industrial Services is honored to announce that the U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Apache Industrial Services as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award. Apache Industrial Services was awarded the Large Gold Award. The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans. Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria. We're proud to be recognized with this elite award, and hope you share in our excitement. As a company, we are proud and honored to serve our veteran community. We invite you to join us in sharing this news with your family, friends, and colleagues. To learn more about the award, visit HIREVets.gov.

About Apache Industrial Services

Apache Industrial Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Apache Industrial Holdings, a leader in the industrial services industry with an outstanding track record for providing exceptional services to our customers and an industry-leading commitment to safety. Apache is an integrated fabrication, manufacturing, and services business with a 400,000 square-foot fabrication facility and multiple locations across the United States and Canada.

To learn more about Apache Industrial Holdings, visit www.apacheip.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Annabella Bruzual

abruzual@apacheip.com

View original content:

SOURCE Apache Industrial Holdings