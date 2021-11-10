Texas Couple Files Suit in the Imported Onion Salmonella Outbreak - One of the Largest Food Poisoning Outbreaks in a Decade

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the national food safety law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, based in Houston, Texas, filed another Salmonella Oranienburg lawsuit in the ongoing contaminated onion outbreak. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

According to Ron Simon, who noted that most of the victims were sickened between August and October of this year, “at last count there were 808 confirmed cases across 37 states and Puerto Rico. And because only a small percentage of the victims are identified in outbreaks like this, the number of families impacted across the nation is likely in the thousands.”

The suit was filed against produce importers ProSource Inc. and Keeler Family Farms, both of which have recalled contaminated Mexican harvested onions they widely distributed, including in Texas. Currently, there are at least 808 laboratory-confirmed salmonella cases linked to consumption of contaminated fresh red, yellow, and white onions. About one in four of the victims reside in Texas.

The lawsuit was filed in Tarrant County, Texas on behalf of Lisa Rodriguez and Jose Gonzales who purchased, prepared, and consumed food containing the contaminated onions. After eating the onions they both began experiencing diarrhea, vomiting, severe abdominal cramping, nausea, and dehydration. Both were forced to seek medical attention, and Lisa required extensive hospitalization. Both are still recovering from their illnesses.

The Imported Onion Salmonella Outbreak

On October 20, 2021, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified fresh whole onions as the source of a large outbreak of Salmonella Oranienburg. The fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc., and Keeler Family Farms. These onions were sold to grocery stores throughout the United States, including to Winco Foods, Walmart, Farmers Market Fort Worth, and to numerous local restaurants.

Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon Issues Statement for Victims and Establishes Salmonella Claim Center

National food safety attorney Ron Simon, who represents numerous victims in the Salmonella Oranienburg Outbreak, issued the following statement: "We represent clients from across the nation in this outbreak, and are working diligently to identify how the contaminated onions were able to reach so many tables before this outbreak was brought under control. Finding out how the outbreak occurred will be critical in making sure that it does not happen again."

Mr. Simon and his law firm have established a Salmonella Claim Center to assist victims in the outbreak. The Salmonella Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901, or at either https://www.onionsalmonellalawsuit.com/ or https://www.salmonellaoutbreaklawsuit.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 28 years, Ron Simon and his law firm have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $750,000,000 for their clients. He regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or more information on the Salmonella outbreak and ongoing litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or ron@rsaalaw.com.

National Salmonella Lawyer, and Lead Attorney, Ron Simon

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates