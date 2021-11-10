Summit Health Opens Montclair Hub in New Wellmont Arts Plaza District

MONTCLAIR, N.J., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Health, the premier health care network, announced the grand opening of a new 30,000 square-foot multispecialty health care hub in Montclair, New Jersey to provide primary and specialty care for adults and children. Local officials, business leaders, and community members joined a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new outpatient medical offices located at 1 Seymour Street. Summit Health offices occupy the sixth and seventh floors of a new seven-story building that is part of the new Wellmont Arts Plaza development.

"We are thrilled to build upon our tradition of providing excellent care to Montclair residents and to the Essex County community with our new Montclair hub," said Summit Health CEO Jeff Alter. "Many of our Montclair-based physicians are familiar faces here in the local community, so we are really building on our roots. The Montclair hub will provide greater patient access to providers from one convenient downtown location."

"During Summit Health's time in Montclair, and in all of Essex County, they have done a tremendous job of providing comprehensive multispecialty health care for the entire family. Their impressive new hub at 1 Seymour Street will continue to offer primary care, pediatrics, women's health services, general surgery and many more specialties under one roof. And it is fitting they are among the first major businesses in the Wellmont Arts District," said Essex County Commissioner Brendan Gill, who presented a special proclamation at the ribbon-cutting event. "I look forward to Summit Health's continuous contributions to the arts in Montclair, while continuing to provide high-quality health care to the people of our community and the surrounding areas."

With 20 primary care and specialty physicians, Summit Health's Montclair hub brings many comprehensive services together at one location. The new offices deliver connected care to patients across 17 co-located specialties, including primary care, pediatrics, dermatology, orthopedics, podiatry, OBGYN, allergy, ENT, general surgery, and more specialties.

The location's design is minimalistic and modern. Its 63 exam rooms are spacious and designed for efficiency. With a pediatric suite that features both a separate sick visit and newborn waiting room, the Montclair hub provides additional well-being and convenience for families with young children. Other notable service features include pediatric otolaryngology; on-site diagnostic radiological imaging services including mammography, bone density, ultrasound, and general x-ray; on-site lab, providing phlebotomy, (urinalysis), and blood tests; and outpatient procedures, including laryngoscopy and ENT procedures.

Summit Health is among the first commercial tenants to locate in the Wellmont Arts Plaza, adjacent to the Wellmont Theater. A mixed-use destination developed in partnership by Ironstate Development Company and Brookfield Properties, the 2.5-acre development along Bloomfield Avenue at Seymour Street is comprised of rental apartments, office space, retail frontage, and parking. Summit Health's Montclair hub was designed by Longo Architects & Associates, LLC with interiors by Urban Chalet.

Validated parking for Summit Health patients is available in the West Parking Garage via South Fullerton Avenue, between The Crescent and Plymouth Street. Visitors on foot can access the main entrance via Seymour Street or through the Wellmont Arts Plaza, which intersects Bloomfield Avenue.

