Lucid Announces Updated Lucidspark Integration with Microsoft Teams

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , a leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced an updated integration experience for its virtual whiteboard, Lucidspark , with Microsoft Teams.

The Lucidspark integration with Teams connects distributed teams by bringing powerful collaboration right into users' existing workflows. The new integration feature allows users to collaborate and interact with a Lucidspark board directly within a Teams meeting by sharing it to the meeting stage. This provides the full experience of an in-person whiteboarding session without ever leaving Teams, making it even easier for hybrid teams to collaborate, align and move into action.

"One of the key ways we help teams see and build the future is by providing integrations and solutions that work wherever teams work," said Sable Petersen, senior director of product marketing for Lucid. "Through our continued collaboration with Microsoft Teams, this new integration experience will enable our users to more effectively and seamlessly collaborate right within their existing workflows, providing seamless collaboration in today's hybrid environment."

"We're pleased to continue our relationship with Lucid and improve collaboration to better enable and support today's hybrid teams," said Ben Summers, director, Teams Platform Marketing at Microsoft. "This updated integration experience brings powerful solutions right to where teams already work, allowing distributed team members to innovate and drive business forward even more efficiently."

Team members can contribute in real time while also taking collaboration to the next level with Lucidspark features like emoji reactions, collaborator colors, notes and timers, voting sessions and automatically organizing and prioritizing ideas into action plans with intelligent data synthesis. These capabilities allow distributed and hybrid teams to stay connected while centralizing conversations and turning those into action through visual brainstorms.

The updated Lucidspark integration builds on existing features, including the ability to share boards quickly and easily within Teams to bring everyone together, and adding boards directly to team channels for later reference or asynchronous collaboration.

About Lucid

Lucid offers a leading Visual Collaboration Suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products—Lucidchart, Lucidspark and Lucidscale—teams can turn ideas into reality, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

About Lucidspark

Lucidspark is a cloud-based virtual whiteboard where teams can work together creatively in real time. A part of Lucid Software's Visual Collaboration Suite, the intuitive digital canvas allows teams to effectively brainstorm, collaborate and align on new ideas and organize collective thinking into actionable next steps. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit Lucidspark.com.

