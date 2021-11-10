Learning Tree Recognized as Top 20 IT Training Company for Eleventh Year

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the eleventh year in a row, Learning Tree International has been named as a Top 20 IT Training Company of the learning and development (L&D) market. by TrainingIndustry.com . Training Industry, the leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders, prepares the Training Industry Top 20 report on critical sectors of the corporate training marketplace to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Learning Tree wins the 2021 Top 20 Company Award from the Training Industry.

Selection to the 2021 Training Industry Top IT Training Companies Lists was based on the following criteria:

Breadth and quality of program and services.

Ability to deliver training in various modalities.

Industry visibility, innovation and impact in the IT and technical training market.

Strength of clients and geographic reach.

Company size and growth potential.

"This year's Top 20 IT Training Companies are leading innovators in the IT training market. In this ever-changing market, these companies have showed quick adaptation in providing virtual training to continue delivering efficient and engaging content," said Jessica Schue, market research associate at Training Industry, Inc. "The variety of IT specialization within this list shows the wide range of services offered within the market; with a focus on blended and hybrid learning, these organizations provided new innovative techniques and practices."

"The companies on this year's IT Training Watch List provide a breadth of services and program offerings, ensuring learners have the skills they need for their organization's IT challenges," said Danielle Draewell, market research analyst at Training Industry, Inc. "These companies upskill and reskill employees on popular topics such as cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analysis and more to meet the demand of the learners in an ever-evolving market."

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry (https://trainingindustry.com) is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Training Industry's courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research, and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners. Visit: https://trainingindustry.com/rfp

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy major IT initiatives, process improvement, and transformational business solutions. Nearly 3 million IT & business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree and its expert instructor corps, real-world practitioners who bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. The Learning Tree "hands-on" approach to skills development reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

