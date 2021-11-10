KBR Dividend Declaration

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share on the company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

