Horizon Beverage Group to Bring the Philippines' Tanduay Rums to Massachusetts

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Made from heritage sugarcane and aged and distilled in the highlands of the Philippines, Tanduay's rums are celebrated for their distinct flavors. Starting October, they will be available in Massachusetts as Tanduay finalized its partnership agreement with the Horizon Beverage Group, one of New England's leading spirits, wine, and beer distributors.

"Our international distributors are crucial to our success in the overseas market, and we strongly believe that the Horizon Beverage Group, with its experience and reach, can help us in Massachusetts," Tanduay Distillers, Inc. President and COO Lucio Tan III said. "Like them, we value collaborative work and elevating the experience of our customers."

Like Tanduay, Horizon Beverage Group is a family-owned company. It is now on its fourth generation of family ownership. It connects makers, retailers, and consumers across New England, and employs more than 700 team members throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Vermont.

Nick Demjen, Horizon Beverage Group General Manager, Emerging Spirit Brands, shared that they are excited to have Tanduay in their portfolio.

"New England has a lot of rum history. The consumers here are educated on the different types of rum available, and with Tanduay, we are bringing a range of rums that are good in taste and have great quality and value range," he said.

Massachusetts is the 12th U.S. state that Tanduay has entered. Its products are also being sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. It is likewise available in the territory of Guam.

"The United States is a crucial market for us, and we are fortunate to work with like-minded partners such as the Horizon Beverage Group in bringing Tanduay to more areas of the country for our fellow Filipinos and all rum enthusiasts," said Tanduay Distillers, Inc. Executive Vice President Kyle Tan, who heads the company's international distribution.

Apart from the U.S., Tanduay has also entered the rum markets of China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Tanduay is one of the most-awarded rum brands in the Philippines. It won its first international competition in 1876 -- a gold medal from the Exposition Universal in Paris, and would continue to win awards throughout the decades.

The company's competitive advantage is its ageing facilities, which consist of 200,000 oak barrels with a combined capacity of around 40 million gauge liters. It owns and runs these facilities, which are strategically located in the islands of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Tanduay has maintained its position as the Philippines' leading rum brand for decades, even with the entry of new rum brands. From 2017 to 2020, it was hailed as the World's Number 1 brand in terms of sales by Drinks International Magazine.

