AdminaHealth® Expands Technology Leadership Team

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, a leading provider of automated benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and employee benefits marketplace, today announced the new addition of three key team members. As the number of customers and partnerships with top brokers, carriers, and TPAs increases, AdminaHealth is strengthening its leadership team to further accelerate innovation and expansion of their industry-recognized premium billing software.

Amit Diddee joins the AdminaHealth team as Director of Product Management

"David, Amit, and Michelle are consummate leaders and creative innovators who we are excited to have join the team!"

AdminaHealth welcomes:

David Fournier, Senior Director of Software Engineering. With over 25 years in the software industry, Fournier brings unique expertise in SaaS development, data integration, and rules-based architecture. He most recently served as the Director of IT at Clarity Software Solutions, where he played a major role in transforming how healthcare companies create and manage member communications, especially those around complex enrollment data. Fournier holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Connecticut.

Amit Diddee, Director of Product Management. Diddee brings more than 10 years of hands-on product management and leadership experience. He is skilled at developing new product offerings that result in customer engagement and revenue growth. By leveraging the power of data-intensive cloud-based solutions, Diddee has driven growth and innovation at leading companies like United Healthcare, Akamai, and Athenahealth. Diddee holds a M.S. in computer science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a B.S. in Psychology from Brandeis University.

Michelle Goida, Senior Release Train Engineer. Goida has over 25 years of experience creating highly motivated and successful teams. Known for her ability to transform organizations through thought leadership and coalition building in Lean, Agile, DevSecOps, and ITIL practices, Goida has guided the execution of large projects and initiatives in software and product development with organizations such as Cotiviti. Goida has a B.A. in Organizational Dynamics from Immaculata University and is a 2022 MBA candidate at Southern New Hampshire University.

"David, Amit, and Michelle are consummate leaders and creative innovators who we are excited to have join the AdminaHealth team furthering our position and ability to meet the demands for aggressive growth in 2022 and beyond." said Robert A. Bull, AdminaHealth CEO and Founding Member.

For more information about the industry-recognized AdminaHealth Billing Suite™ SaaS technology platform and how you can automate your employee benefits invoice reconciliation and consolidation, visit AdminaHealth.com.

(PRNewsfoto/AdminaHealth)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AdminaHealth