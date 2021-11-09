U.S. News Announces the 2022 Best Cruise Lines

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today announced the 2022 Best Cruise Lines rankings , designed to provide up-to-date information on the leading cruise lines.

With much of the world reopening to international travel, U.S. News surveyed travelers to understand the effects of COVID-19 on cruiser sentiments. U.S. News unveiled the survey results at the Seatrade Global Conference in October which found that cruisers – both first-time and longtime – are booked at higher levels than before the pandemic. U.S. News survey data also revealed that of the frequent travelers who indicated that they would cruise again, 20% are already signed up for their next sailing.

"Though most avenues of travel have been impacted throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the cruise industry has seen the most challenges," said Nicola Wood, travel editor at U.S. News. "U.S. News is excited to once again highlight the leading cruise lines and provide in-depth information on ships, onboard activities and itineraries to travelers looking to research and book a cruise vacation."

Celebrity Cruises takes the No. 1 spot as the Best Cruise Line for the Money . Viking Ocean Cruises is the No. 1 Best Cruise Line for Couples and Best Luxury Cruise Line thanks to its adult-focused environment and luxurious and romantic amenities, such as fireplaces in each ship's common area and private verandas in every stateroom.

Disney Cruise Line, which offers ships tailored specifically to children and families, has remained the No. 1 Best Cruise Line for Families since U.S. News began ranking cruise lines. Additionally, for the eighth consecutive year, Disney is also the No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean . Viking Ocean Cruises takes the spot of No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Mediterranean for 2022.

The rankings help travelers select the best cruise by brand, region, traveler type and budget. This year's rankings are accompanied by an editorial rundown of the most popular river cruise lines for those looking for guidance on a different type of cruise that still offers itineraries with multiple destinations.

The methodology for the Best Cruise Lines rankings factors in expert evaluations of cruise ship quality, reputation among travelers, results from health assessments conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other factors, such as price class and itinerary offerings.

2022 U.S. News Best Cruise Lines Rankings

For the Money

Celebrity Cruises Holland America Line Royal Caribbean International

For Luxury

Viking Ocean Cruises Seabourn Cruise Line Regent Seven Seas Cruises

For Families

Disney Cruise Line Royal Caribbean International Carnival Cruise Line

For Couples

Viking Ocean Cruises Seabourn Cruise Line Azamara

In the Mediterranean

Viking Ocean Cruises Seabourn Cruise Line Azamara

In the Caribbean

Disney Cruise Line Celebrity Cruises Seabourn Cruise Line

