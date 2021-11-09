Liquid Technology Increases its Operations in New York

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Technology, a best-in-class IT asset disposition service (ITAD) provider, has expanded its New York facilities this October. The new space is 31,000 sq ft and increases the organization's footprint in the historical Brooklyn Army Terminal to 62,000 sq ft. The additional space is to support the company's steady growth. In 2019, Liquid Technology opened a Midwest facility in Bensenville, IL. Both facilities are eStewards certified.

Liquid Technology Staff in New Brooklyn Facility

"This year, we celebrated our 20th anniversary. We are currently employing 90 people. Our new space gives us the ability to grow our workforce by 30%," explained Managing Partner, Richard Greene.

"Now is a pivotal time for the circular economy. Enterprises have a newfound focus on social responsibility and environmental impact. We see this through companies' carbon neutral pledges. The need for our services grows in lockstep with the increase in e-waste," Greene said of Liquid Technology's growth.

About Liquid Technology

Liquid Technology is a full-service IT asset disposition company that offers a complete suite of services designed to help companies manage their hardware assets. These services include Brokering and Purchasing Excess IT Equipment, Auditable Data Destruction, Environmental Disposal of Electronic Waste and IT Asset Management. For more information, please visit, LiquidTechnology.net.

