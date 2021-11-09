Jeremy Smith Joins Glia as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , announced today that veteran Qualtrics executive and McKinsey alum Jeremy Smith has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, he oversees the sales, marketing and client relationship departments within Glia, during a time of explosive and strategic growth.

Glia (https://www.glia.com) (PRNewsfoto/Glia)

"The company has scaled at an incredible rate and I'm excited to help the team build on this momentum," said Smith.

"Financial services companies are increasingly realizing that embracing Digital Customer Service is a strategic imperative, which is evidenced by how quickly we're expanding," said Dan Michaeli, CEO and co-founder of Glia. "Jeremy comes to our team with a strong track record of success in the customer and employee experience realm. As our new COO, I'm confident his support and leadership will be extremely valuable as we continue to scale, helping meet the tremendous demand for leading DCS technology."

Glia grew more than 150% last year as the pandemic forced businesses to reimagine how they guide and connect with modern customers. To keep up with heightened demand, Glia raised $78 million in Series C funding last year, bringing their total fundraising to $107 million. Today, the fintech is delivering Digital Customer Service to more than 200 financial services companies and counting.

Smith comes to Glia after spending the last 7 years as an executive at Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category. There he established and led many of the company's customer-facing and go-to-market teams globally -- industry GTM team, partner success, global customer operations, and client services. Supported by his leadership, Qualtrics grew from $70 million to nearly $1 billion in revenue. In 2019 the company was acquired by SAP for $8 billion before ultimately undergoing a highly successful IPO earlier this year.

"The customer and employee experience represents a competitive battleground for attracting and retaining customers as well as top talent," explained Smith. "Glia has proven itself as a leader in the space, helping financial services companies digitize and reinvent how they engage with customers in a digital world. The company has scaled at an incredible rate and I'm excited to help the team build on this momentum, transforming organizations around the globe with Digital Customer Service."

About Glia‍

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 200 banks, credit unions, insurance companies and other financial institutions across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020 , and raised over $100 million in funding from top investors. Visit glia.com to learn more.

Contact:

Maggie Wise

maggie@williammills.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Glia