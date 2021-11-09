Geek+ Wins Supply Chain Excellence Innovation Award 2021

Breaking boundaries with innovative robotic sorting in ASDA's DC

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is proud to announce that it has won the Supply Chain Excellence Innovation Award 2021 for its robotic sorting solution together with Asda Logistics Services (ALS) and AMH Material Handling.

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards rewards companies that excel in their supply chain operations globally. The award has brought together a wide range of applicants from all around the world, making it the benchmark for best supply chain best practices.

Simon Houghton, Head of Sales and Marketing at Geek+ UK & Ireland, says: "We are honored to receive this award. It is a recognition of our successful collaboration with AMH and ASDA and the ability of Geek+ engineers to develop flexible robotics solutions for smart sorting. At Geek+ we look forward to leveraging our deep industry insights and strong R&D capabilities to continue to provide intelligent solutions that can help companies streamline logistics processes and transform the global supply chain."

Geek+ award-winning sorting solution helps Asda Logistics Services (ALS) achieve 99.99% through the Asda toyou service. Sixty robots have been implemented into Asda's distribution center by AMH Material Handling to help ASDA respond quickly to sudden changes in order volume and provide outstanding services during periods of peak demand.

During the sorting process, a network of AMRs transfers incoming parcels from workstations to cages of corresponding destinations. Compared with traditional automated sorting equipment that requires modification of on-site hardware, Geek+ fully flexible sorting solution no need for fixed platform development, making it simple to scale operations in step with business growth.

Jon Parry, Vice President of Asda Logistics Services (ALS) at Asda, says: "This collaboration brings a flexible and efficient operation to ASDA which is a successful AMRs case in the logistic industry. Thanks to all co-workers and teammates who were involved for devolving effort and time in the project."

Adrian Carter, Sales Director at AMH Material Handling, says: "We believe these awards could bring the awareness of AMRs in the logistic sector in the UK. After seeing the successful result of ADSA, more companies would step into AMR solutions."

The trend of online shopping has driven businesses globally to give up brick-and-mortar stores and build stronger e-commerce capabilities. According to UN trade and development experts UNCTAD, the e-commerce sector in the UK saw a "dramatic" rise in its share of all retail sales, from 15.8 percent to 23.3 percent in 2020. Moving forward, Geek+ will use affordable and efficient robotics automation for logistics to help customers all over the UK transform warehouse operations and compete through agile supply chains.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global technology company leading the intelligent logistics revolution. We apply advanced robotics and AI technologies to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient solutions for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ counts 300 global customers and has sold more than 20,000 robots worldwide. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees and is headquartered in Beijing, with offices in Germany, the UK, the US, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

About the Supply Chain Excellence Awards

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards are now into their 25th year, becoming the benchmark for supply chain best practice, attracting entries from across the UK and Europe. The awards are renowned for their rigorous judging process which also provides valuable feedback for entrants from our judges, with over 250 years' experience.

