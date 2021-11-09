Bank of the West Launches TreasuryNow®, a Centralized Platform for the Modern Treasurer in Any Organization

Bank of the West Launches TreasuryNow®, a Centralized Platform for the Modern Treasurer in Any Organization

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of the West , a subsidiary of BNP Paribas, today launched TreasuryNow®, a transformative treasury management platform that enables finance decision makers to become strategic leaders.

Bank of the West TreasuryNow® Platform

The TreasuryNow platform centralizes essential treasury management services, providing a one-stop shop for companies that are looking to manage their payables and cash flow easily and effectively. Its intuitive interface reduces complexity and makes it easier for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as large organizations to execute payments, transfers, and collections. The platform also simplifies both domestic and global treasury processes and helps organizations to optimize liquidity, improve risk management, and enhance visibility.

According to the 2021 Journeys to Treasury Report, COVID-19 has elevated the role of the modern treasury, the importance of digitization, and the need for real-time data and transactions. TreasuryNow empowers organizations to adapt by providing automated processes, faster access to data, and the ability to manage a range of payment types, transfers, and collections across multiple currencies.

"The role of treasury professionals has never been more important—or more strategic," said Meghan Birmingham Leader, Executive Vice President, Head of Transaction Banking, Corporate and Commercial Banking at Bank of the West. "And with TreasuryNow, Bank of the West is at the forefront of today's dynamic treasury management environment. This flexible platform delivers unprecedented levels of performance, convenience, and insight. It's a one-stop shop for managing treasury operations."

Key features of the TreasuryNow platform include:

Intuitive design with visually appealing dashboards, and easy-to-use administrative and self-service features.

Robust payment module to centrally manage payments, including real-time payments, ACH, domestic wires, cross-border wires with SWIFT gpi Tracking, and allows for integration with accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning systems (ERPs) for managing day-to-day routing and approvals.

Industry-leading reporting with customizable views and formats, as well as the option to schedule reports.

Strong security and authentication with customizable controls, a multi-layered security approach, and the ability to set up alerts for all payment and profile change activities.

Enhanced omni-channel connectivity that optimizes the user experience and supports modern browsers and operating systems.

Interactive customer support with a range of guided support and dedicated one-to-one service options.

TreasuryNow is available now. To learn more about the TreasuryNow platform visit: www.bankofthewest.com/treasurynow.

TreasuryNow is a registered trademark of Bank of the West

About Bank of the West

At Bank of the West, we know money deposited in a bank has the power to finance positive change. So we are taking action to ensure our activities help protect the planet, improve people's lives, and strengthen communities. We are redefining banking for a better future by focusing on areas where we believe we can have a real impact: supporting energy transition, helping enable women entrepreneurs, and financing innovative start-ups. As the bank for a changing world, Bank of the West is committed to sustainable finance along with our parent company BNP Paribas. Through Digital Channels and offices across the U.S., Bank of the West provides financial tools and resources to more than 2 million individuals, families, and businesses.

© 2021 Bank of the West. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Doing business in South Dakota as Bank of the West California.

The new Bank of the West logo. (PRNewsfoto/Bank of the West)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bank of the West