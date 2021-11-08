JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Legends, the market leader in collegiate digital collectibles, has welcomed licensing expert Michael Harmon as Head of Licensing Strategy. Michael, with 33 years of experience within sports marketing at organizations most recently including Getty Images, SiriusXM Radio, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Pirates, will join the Campus Legends team to bring strategic solutions within the complexity of collegiate licensing.

Campus Legends Announces An Innovative Approach To Licensing, Hires Licensing Head

"I am excited to guide Campus Legends through the challenges of the collegiate licensing landscape, which recently became more complex with the arrival of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL)," shared Head of Licensing Strategy for Campus Legends, Michael Harmon. "I look forward to leveraging my years of experience within sports licensing to effectively partner with the many IP rights holders and managers including the schools and their athletic departments, conferences, awards organizations, CLC, The Brandr Group, Catapult, Veritone, Getty Images, Learfield, and many others, to ultimately benefit alumni and current student-athletes and their fans. Our approach of enlisting schools, media rights holders, and athletes to work together as true partners will successfully blaze a trail through the new and exciting uncharted NIL and NFT space."

"Campus Legends is grateful to have Michael as a part of the team as we believe a strong licensing strategy to be critical to the success of our core mission of supporting athletes, both alumni and student, enabling equity across all student- athletes. Through our goal of giving all student athletes an opportunity to participate, all athletes have the chance to learn financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills; nobody is left behind," CEO and co-founder Greg Simon said.

Co-founded by Tim Tebow, Campus Legends is the market leader in collegiate digital collectibles with the more officially licensed DCs available from more schools and more athletes than anyone else in the industry, and are the only company that have released and sold officially licensed digital collectibles featuring athlete and school branding. The Campus Legends team is licensed with the University of Florida, Michigan State University, Virginia Tech, Florida State University, Mississippi State University, and the University of Utah. The new hire of Michael Harmon, continues to position Campus Legends as the trusted turnkey NIL solution for athletes and athletic departments specifically focused on the NFT space.

About Campus Legends:

Campus Legends is a community and marketplace for officially licensed collegiate digital collectibles that connect fans to athletes and universities. Founded and led by a combination of collegiate and pro athletes together with industry veterans in this technology field, the company is uniquely suited to deliver the best value and experience possible for universities, and athletes. Campus Legends is dedicated to the core mission of supporting athletes, both current and alumni, enabling equity across all current athletes, and empowering the fan community.

Campus Legends, LLC

Jacksonville, FL – campuslegends.com

