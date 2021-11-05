Trive Capital Announces Sale of NxEdge

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trive Capital announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell NxEdge, an advanced manufacturing, cleaning, coating, and refurbishment business focused on the semiconductor value chain, to EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), an industrial technology company. The transaction marks a significant next step in Enpro's multi-faceted strategy to accelerate growth in high-growth, high-margin industrial technology-related businesses with aftermarket exposure and recurring revenue streams.

Upon closing, NxEdge will become part of Enpro's Advanced Surface Technologies (AST) segment. Together, the combined business will offer differentiated, integrated solutions with expanded customer relationships and a diversified geographic reach.

Based in Boise, Idaho, NxEdge serves customers across the semiconductor supply chain, including top tier global integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) from six facilities located in Idaho and California. With vertically integrated capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including a robust aftermarket business, NxEdge is a leading supplier offering a set of integrated capabilities with unique processes, resulting in a broad range of qualifications at top customers.

"We are thrilled with the opportunity to join Enpro and bring together our highly complementary assets to unlock significant value," said Jackson Chao, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of NxEdge. "Over the past few years, we have focused on delivering technically differentiated, vertically integrated product solutions to our semiconductor IDM and OEM customers. Our partnership with Trive was critical as we developed and executed an ambitious growth plan by making significant infrastructure and capacity investments that position us to support secular growth trends within our industry. With Enpro, we will be able to fully capitalize on these investments and accelerate our momentum to deliver comprehensive, differentiated solutions to meet our customers' needs globally and offer expanded career opportunities for our colleagues."

"Over the past five years, NxEdge has solved supply chain complexities by transforming into a vertically integrated surface technology company focused on delivering full lifecycle support," commented David Stinnett, Partner at Trive. "NxEdge's highly differentiated capabilities, talented management team, and significant investments (both organic and inorganic) will allow the company to continue supporting its customers in delivering next-generation semiconductor technology. Trive has greatly appreciated the partnership with management and is excited to see the growth of the business under Enpro's stewardship."

Evercore is advising Trive Capital on the sale of NxEdge, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel. GCA Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Enpro, and Robinson Bradshaw is serving as legal counsel.

