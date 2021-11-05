RCxRules Partners with AAPC to Deliver an End-to-end Managed Service for Risk Adjustment (HCC) Coding

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules, an industry leader in physician risk adjustment coding workflow and automation technology, and AAPC, the gold standard in physician coding, announce their partnership to deliver an end-to-end physician risk adjustment coding managed service.

"All stakeholders — patients, providers and payers — benefit when clinical documentation, medical coding, and risk coding are accurate and aligned. It is the basis for how good, value-based care is appropriately funded. RCxRules delivers industry-leading automation and workflow technology that, in the hands of our customers, improves HCC coding operations. Our partnership with AAPC's Audit Services Group enables us to go further in helping our customers through a managed service that pairs our technology with the world-class risk coding talent that AAPC trains, certifies, and manages. The result is an end-to-end risk-coding solution that combines the right technology, the right workflow and AAPC-certified coders," said Stephen Gorman, CEO of RCxRules.

"As the market demand for physician risk-coding services continues to increase, it is essential that our certified coders have the right technology to manage their workflow and optimize their daily impact for our customers. Having vetted other solutions in the marketplace, the RCxRules HCC Coding Engine stands out as the best combination of automation, workflow, and prioritization for our coders to deliver end-to-end results that impact the quality of care our physician customers are able to deliver," said Stephani Scott, VP of AAPC.

As value-based care continues to expand under health reform initiatives, the importance of operating an effective HCC coding process expands as a growing component of a solid revenue integrity plan. RCxRules and AAPC can deliver risk coding services to physician organizations with low risk and high impact so that funding for their value-based patients is appropriate and documented.

For information about this exciting partnership and how RCxRules and AAPC can improve and expand the risk-coding skill and capacity of your organization, please contact your RCxRules representative.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules helps healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models. The company's unique, predictive rules engine ensures compliance with healthcare's complex regulatory and reimbursement rules. Integrating with leading EMRs and PM systems, RCxRules software addresses issues before they affect revenue, delivering claims with the most accurate financial and HCC data—every time, guaranteed. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

About AAPC: AAPC was founded in 1988 to provide professional certification to physician-based medical coders and to elevate the standards of medical coding. Since then, AAPC has grown to more than 200,000 members worldwide and now offers 28 certifications encompassing the entire business side of healthcare.

