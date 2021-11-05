Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® Extends Member Benefits Through International Partnerships

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® (SDAR) has announced an expanded focus on international partnerships to help its members cultivate new opportunities and build their real estate businesses.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights.

SDAR has recently negotiated – and continues to seek out – reciprocity agreements with real estate associations in foreign countries, including Mexico, Korea and Japan, that will advance the interests of real estate professionals in each region to do more business and promote their respective markets. Several more agreements are in the drafting stages.

The San Diego region has always been recognized as a top tourism destination and a military town, but is also home to a leading life science industry and growing technology hub. In addition, its binational location offers a combined population of more than 7.1 million, two international airports, and the busiest land port-of-entry in the Western Hemisphere.

Those facts translate to an abundance of people who are looking for information about the San Diego market and particularly about homebuying opportunities.

The footprint of SDAR's programs extends beyond the regional market to those international buyers looking for homes in San Diego, to also include San Diego buyers hoping to purchase properties internationally. This opens up new business prospects for local brokers and agents to expand their reach and improve their profitability.

In that light, SDAR recently hosted a training for about 50 San Diego real estate professionals for the five-day Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) designation, giving them the knowledge and research tools to expand and globalize their business.

"What an exciting opportunity this opens up," said SDAR President Carla Farley. "I can't wait to explore the possibilities that these agreements will mean to our SDAR members who we've always recognized as the experts in the San Diego home buying and selling market."

SDAR CEO Mike Mercurio added, "This is a natural expansion of the benefits and service we offer our more than 20,000 members. San Diego is a focal point for interest in international real estate, and we're proud to be at the forefront."

For more information, visit www.sdar.com or call (858) 715-8000.

The Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS® is the largest trade association in San Diego County and one of the largest local REALTOR® associations in California. We help our members, who adhere to a code of ethics and professional standards, sell more homes. We also help people realize the dream of home ownership, and we are dedicated to protecting private property rights. You can follow SDAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Greater San Diego Association of REALTORS®