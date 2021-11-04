Signet Jewelers Announces Timing Of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) intends to announce its third quarter results at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
On that date there will be a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and a simultaneous audio webcast available at www.signetjewelers.com.
The call details are:
Toll Free US Dial-in: 1-844-750-4866
International Dial-In: +1 412-317-5109
Conference call participants may also pre-register at:
Contact:
Vinnie Sinisi
SVP Investor Relations & Treasury
+1 330 665 6530
vincent.sinisi@signetjewelers.com
Colleen Rooney
Chief Communications & ESG Officer
+1 330 668 5932
colleen.rooney@signetjewelers.com
