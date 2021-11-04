Genie Energy Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy provider in deregulated markets in the U.S. and select markets in Europe, and a provider of renewables solutions in the U.S., today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Genie Energy is a leading provider of electricity and natural gas to homes and small businesses in the Eastern U.S. Genie also operates an E&P company with an active exploratory program in Northern Israel.

"Genie Energy performed exceptionally well this quarter, generating record gross margin, gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Our performance was highlighted by strong results from both our U.S. and Scandinavian energy supply businesses. Genie Renewables continued to experience robust customer demand, and we anticipate significant growth in the coming quarters.

"In our international business, as we previously announced, we are withdrawing from the U.K. market as a result of the impact of structural market limitations in the current high-cost environment. Although we have set aside plans for the spin-off, looking ahead, we expect no new material negative cash impact as a result of the exit. In fact, retiring from that market obviates the need to invest additional growth capital."

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights (3Q21 results versus 3Q20 unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased 17.5% to $113.2 million ;

Gross profit increased 55.1% to $42.4 million and gross margin increased to 37.4% from 28.4%;

Income from operations decreased to $6.9 million from $8.5 million ; operating margin decreased to 6.1% from 8.8%. Income from operations included a loss from operations of $16.4 million in the UK (primarily expenses related to the Company's withdrawal from that market) compared to a loss from operations of $4.2 million from the U.K. a year ago;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 58.5% to $15.0 million compared to $9.5 million ;

GRE generated record income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $19.7 million and $20.0 million , respectively, compared to $12.2 million and $12.5 million ;

Net loss attributable to GNE common stockholders was ($2.7) million and diluted loss per share was ($0.10) , including a $(0.26) per share writedown of assets related to the Company's exit from the U.K. market. In the year-ago quarter, net income was $6.4 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.24 ; and,

Re-purchased 230,000 shares of GNE common stock for $1.4 million .

1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as for reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Select Financial Metrics: Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020 (in $M except for EPS) 3Q21 3Q20 Change Consolidated Revenue $113.2 $96.3 17.5% Genie Retail - US (GRE) $86.3 $88.9 (2.9)% Electricity $82.8 $86.2 (3.9)% Natural Gas $3.5 $2.7 29.1% Genie Retail - International (GREI) $25.5 $5.8 337.5% Electricity $21.0 $5.6 275.3% Natural Gas $4.1 $0.0 nm Genie Renewables $1.3 $1.6 (14.9)% Gross Margin 37.4% 28.4% 910bp Genie Retail - US (GRE) 39.6% 29.0% 1060bp Genie Retail - International (GREI) 30.5% 18.7% 1180bp Genie Renewables 34.0% 27.1% 690bp Income from Operations $6.9 $8.5 (19.0)% Operating Margin 6.1% 8.8% (270)bp Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $(2.7) $6.4 213.7% Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share $(0.10) $0.24 $(0.34) Adjusted EBITDA $15.0 $9.5 34.9% Cash Flow from Operating Activities $6.0 $10.4 (42.7)%

Select Business Metrics: 2021 versus 2020 as of 9/30/21 Units in 1000s 3Q21 3Q20 Change Retail Performance Metrics:





Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) 434 441 (1.5)% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 336 350 (3.9)% Electricity 276 294 (5.9)% Natural Gas 60 56 6.6% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 98 91 7.5% Electricity 73 69 6.1% Natural Gas 24 22 12.1% Meters 554 558 (0.7)% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 361 375 (3.8)% Electricity 289 309 (6.4)% Natural Gas 72 67 8.0% Genie Retail - International (GREI) 193 182 5.9% Electricity 138 136 1.1% Natural Gas 55 46 20.0% GRE Average Monthly Churn – Meters





Gross Sales 46 44 4.5% Churn 4.0% 3.7% 30bps

GRE delivered record levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter driven by strong margins in the retail book and mark-to-market increases in the value of its forward commodity positions after both electricity and natural gas prices rose sharply. In addition, Genie recorded a $1.9 million credit to the cost of sales reflecting expected reimbursement from the State of Texas for charges imposed by ERCOT during the severe winter storm in February 2021. Operationally, GRE served 336,000 RCEs at September 30, 2021, a 2.0% increase sequentially and a 3.9% decrease year over year. Per meter consumption, while decreasing slightly compared to the year-ago quarter, remained above pre-COVID levels. Monthly churn, at 4.0%, was below typical pre-COVID levels while increasing from 3.7% in the year-ago quarter and from 3.8% in the prior quarter.

GREI revenue growth was driven by the consolidation of Orbit Energy (U.K.) results following our purchase of the non-controlled interest in Orbit during October 2020, which previously had not been consolidated, and by organic meter growth compared to the prior year. Orbit Energy's loss from operations was $16.4 million for the quarter, including a $6.7 million ($0.26 cents per share) impairment of assets In Scandanavia, GREI curtailed meter acquisition in a rising commodity price environment, leading to increased profitability and a decrease in meters served during the quarter.

Genie Renewables (formerly Genie Energy Services) reported a higher gross margin and improved overall results as it shifted to higher-margin solar projects.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

At September 30, 2021, Genie Energy reported $193.2 million in total assets, including $48.6 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $110.7 million and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $44.4 million. Non-current liabilities were $3.0 million.

Cash provided by operating activities during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was $6.0 million compared to $10.4 million a year ago.

Strategic Update

Genie has suspended the planned spin-off of its international operations in the U.K. and Scandinavia following the deterioration of the U.K. energy market, where a planned, orderly withdrawal from the market is underway. Genie does not expect to incur additional material, cash charges as a result.

Fourth Quarter Commentary

Heading into the winter heating season, Genie is positioned to mitigate foreseeable volatility in wholesale energy prices through its risk-management program including hedging and forward commodity contract positioning. As a result of commodity price increases, Genie expects to generate robust margins from its retail supply businesses. Moreover, the company expects to reduce supply requirements by narrowing its customer acquisition program to higher margin customers. This strategy optimizes margins while dampening customer acquisition expense. When combined with increasing profitability in Scandanavia, the elimination of additional investment in the U.K. market and growth opportunities for Genie Renewables, management believes the Company is well positioned to deliver strong fourth quarter results.

Trended Financial Information:* (in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters) 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21

2019 2020 YTD 2021 Total Revenue $104.1 $76.1 $96.3 $102.9 $135.3 $97.7 $113.2

$315.3 $379.3 $346.2 Genie Retail - US (GRE) $79.1 $66.5 $88.9 $69.9 $90.7 $67.0 $86.3

$286.6 $305.3 $244.0 Electricity $63.1 $61.1 $86.2 $60.5 $73.4 $61.9 $82.8

$246.7 $271.7 $218.1 Natural Gas $16.1 $5.4 $2.7 $9.4 $17.3 $5.1 $3.5

$39.9 $33.6 $25.9 Genie Retail - International (GREI) $6.7 $5.0 $5.8 $31.8 $42.2 $28.4 $25.5

$16.6 $49.6 $96.1 Electricity $6.9 $4.8 $5.6 $23.4 $30.3 $21.4 $21.0

$16.4 $40.7 $72.7 Natural Gas $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $8.3 $11.8 $6.7 $4.1

$0.0 $8.3 $22.6 Genie Renewables $18.0 $4.6 $1.6 $1.1 $2.5 $2.3 $1.3

$12.1 $24.4 $6.2 Gross Margin 27.8% 25.6% 28.3% 21.4% 12.9% 24.3% 37.4%

26.3% 25.8% 24.2% Genie Retail - US (GRE) 43.7% 25.7% 29.0% 25.6% 16.5% 27.4% 39.6%

28.1% 28.9% 27.6% Genie Retail - International (GREI) -4.5% 38.0% 19.0% 13.8% 3.3% 15.9% 30.5%

1.8% 14.5% 14.3% Genie Renewables 8.9% 11.4% 27.1% -29.0% 44.9% 39.4% 34.0%

15.7% 9.4% 40.4% Income (loss) from Operations $9.2 $2.7 $8.5 ($1.1) ($6.6) $1.4 $6.9

$9.8 $19.3 $1.7 Operating Margin 8.8% 3.6% 8.8% -1.1% -4.9% 1.4% 6.1%

3.1% 5.1% 0.5% Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $5.5 $1.6 $6.4 ($1.7) ($2.4) $5.0 ($2.7)

$2.7 $11.7 nm Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.20 $0.06 $0.24 ($0.06) ($0.09) $0.19 $0.10

$0.10 $0.44 $0.00 Adjusted EBITDA1 $10.3 $3.5 $9.5 $0.7 ($4.5) $3.1 $15.0

$10.1 $24.0 $13.5 Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s 398 418 437 435 446 436 434

nm nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 330 343 350 337 347 330 336

nm nm nm Electricity 272 288 294 284 291 272 276

nm nm nm Natural Gas 58 55 56 53 56 58 60

nm nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 69 76 87 98 98 106 98

nm nm nm Electricity 50 55 66 76 77 82 73

nm nm nm Natural Gas 19 21 22 21 21 24 24

nm nm nm Meters in 1000s units 520 522 543 547 555 554 554

nm nm nm Genie Retail - US (GRE) 384 374 375 368 373 361 361

nm nm nm Electricity 313 311 309 303 308 292 289

nm nm nm Natural Gas 71 64 67 65 65 69 72

nm nm nm Genie Retail - International (GREI) 136 147 167 179 182 193 193

nm nm nm Electricity 96 105 121 132 135 141 138

nm nm nm Natural Gas 40 43 46 47 47 52 55

nm nm nm Average Monthly Churn - Meters





















Genie Retail - US (GRE)





















Gross Sales 69 40 44 59 60 35 46

308 212 144 Churn 4.3% 3.9% 3.7% 5.3% 4.9% 3.8% 4.0%

5.3% 4.4% 4.2% nm = not measurable/meaningful





















*Numbers may not add due to rounding























Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Genie Energy has filed this release in a current report (Form 8-K) with the SEC and posted it on its website (https://genie.com/investors/investor-relations/).

At 8:30 AM Eastern today, Genie Energy's management will host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results, business outlook and strategy. The call will begin with management's remarks followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0011 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 536748.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay PIN: 43494. The replay will remain available through November 18, 2021. A recording of the call also will be available for playback on the "Investors" section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercials energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2020



(Unaudited)



(Audited)

Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,983



$ 36,913

Restricted cash—short-term

6,528





6,271

Marketable equity securities

8,048





5,089

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $16,465 and $8,793 at

September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

58,593





60,778

Inventory

23,648





16,930

Prepaid expenses

5,767





4,633

Other current assets

15,924





3,206

Total current assets

152,491





133,820

Property and equipment, net

281





259

Goodwill

25,627





25,929

Other intangibles, net

3,768





11,645

Deferred income tax assets, net

2,005





4,882

Other assets

9,448





10,804

Total assets $ 193,620



$ 187,339

Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities:













Loan payable $ —



$ 1,453

Trade accounts payable

39,760





43,005

Accrued expenses

51,339





42,762

Contract liability

8,317





5,609

Income taxes payable

6,435





1,893

Due to IDT Corporation, net

109





257

Other current liabilities

2,132





2,494

Total current liabilities

108,092





97,473

Other current liabilities

2,965





3,787

Total liabilities

111,057





101,260

Commitments and contingencies

—





—

Equity:













Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:













Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 2,322 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

19,743





19,743

Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—3,500; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

16





16

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,582 and 25,966 shares issued and 24,600 and 24,646 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

266





260

Additional paid-in capital

141,787





140,746

Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 1,982 and 1,320 shares of Class B common stock at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(13,922)





(9,839)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

2,994





3,827

Accumulated deficit

(56,673)





(56,658)

Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity

94,211





98,095

Noncontrolling interests

(11,648)





(12,016)

Total equity

82,563





86,079

Total liabilities and equity $ 193,620



$ 187,339



GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020

2021



2020





(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenues:























Electricity

$ 103,799



$ 91,793



$ 290,783



$ 227,671

Natural gas



7,609





2,724





48,458





24,190

Other



1,756





1,809





6,970





24,591

Total revenues



113,164





96,326





346,211





276,452

Cost of revenues



70,788





69,010





262,540





200,744

Gross profit



42,376





27,316





83,671





75,708

Operating expenses and losses:































Selling, general and administrative (i)



28,853





18,831





75,366





54,287

Impairment of assets



6,650





—





6,650





993

Income from operations



6,873





8,485





1,655





20,428

Interest income



8





21





28





164

Interest expense



(99)





(48)





(311)





(223)

Equity in the net income (loss) in equity method investees, net



52





(146)





215





(1,698)

Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments



(5,312)





—





1,710





—

Gain on sale of subsidiary



—





—





4,226





—

Other (loss) income, net



(17)





291





267





390

Income before income taxes



1,505





8,603





7,790





19,061

Provision for income taxes



(3,822)





(2,406)





(7,515)





(5,563)

Net (loss) income



(2,317)





6,197





275





13,498

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



(31)





(531)





(821)





(1,026)

Net (loss) income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.



(2,286)





6,728





1,096





14,524

Dividends on preferred stock



(370)





(370)





(1,111)





(1,111)

Net (loss) income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders

$ (2,656)



$ 6,358



$ (15)



$ 13,413



































(Loss) Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:































Basic

$ (0.10)



$ 0.25



$ (0.00)



$ 0.51

Diluted

$ (0.10)



$ 0.24



$ (0.00)



$ 0.50

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of (loss) earnings per share:































Basic



25,514





25,928





25,867





26,107

Diluted



25,514





26,769





25,867





26,839



































Dividends declared per common share

$ —



$ 0.085



$ —



$ 0.245

(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 531



$ 447



$ 1,680



$ 1,331



GENIE ENERGY LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2021



2020





(in thousands)

Operating activities











Net income

$ 275



$ 13,498

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



3,326





2,219

Impairment of assets



6,650





993

Deferred income taxes



2,877





4,838

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable



8,018





2,209

Unrealized gain on marketable equity securities and investment



(1,710)





—

Stock-based compensation



1,680





1,331

Equity in the net (income) loss in equity method investees



(215)





1,698

Gain on sale of subsidiary



(4,226)





—

Loss on sale of assets held for sale



—





456

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiaries



—





(98)

Change in assets and liabilities:















Trade accounts receivable



(7,570)





2,827

Inventory



(6,718)





3,218

Prepaid expenses



(1,524)





2,166

Other current assets and other assets



(13,718)





(633)

Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities



5,414





2,018

Contract liability



2,796





(12,393)

Due to IDT Corporation



(148)





(266)

Income taxes payable



4,542





(43)

Net cash provided by operating activities



86





24,038

Investing activities















Capital expenditures



(158)





(125)

Proceeds from disposal of assets held for sale



—





48

Proceeds from the sale of a subsidiary, net of cash disposed



4,550





—

Purchase of marketable equity securities



(1,000)





—

Investments in equity method investee



—





(1,502)

Purchase of short-term equity investments



(750)





—

Payment of acquisition of intangible



—





(298)

Repayment of notes receivable



14





14

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



2,656





(1,863)

Financing activities















Dividends paid



(1,111)





(7,543)

Proceeds from revolving line of credit



—





1,000

Repayment of revolving line of credit



—





(3,514)

Proceeds from loan



—





1,395

Repayment of loan



—





—

Purchases of Class B common stock



(3,847)





(1,634)

Repayment of notes payable



—





(25)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



—





18

Purchase of Class B common stock from employees upon vesting of restricted shares



(236)





(263)

Repayment of loan payable



—





(930)

Net cash used in financing activities



(5,194)





(11,496)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(221)





(3)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(2,673)





10,676

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



43,184





38,554

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 40,511



$ 49,230



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Third Quarter 2021

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed for the third quarter 2021, as well as for the third quarter 2020, Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.

Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, income (loss) from operations and net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.

Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a Consoliadated Basis and for Genie Retail Energy (GRE)





Consolidated GRE Three months ended September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021)



Net loss attributable to Genie Energy LTD $ (2,286)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (31)

Net loss $ (2,317)

Provision for income taxes (3,822)

Other loss, net (17)

Unrealized loss on marketable equity securities and investments (5,312)

Interest income 8

Interest expense (99)

Equity in the net income of equity method investees 52

Income from operations $ 6,873 $ 19,715 Add:







Stock-based compensation 531 155

Depreciation and amortization 881 90 Subtract:





Equity in the net income of equity method investees (52)



Impairment of assets (6,650)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,987 $ 19,960





Consolidated GRE Three months ended September 30, 2020 (Q3 2020)



Net income attributable to Genie Energy LTD $ 6,728

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (531)

Net income $ 6,197

Provision for income taxes (2,406)

Other income, net 291

Interest income 21

Interest expense (48)

Equity in the net loss of equity method investees (146)

Income from operations $ 8,485 $ 12,228 Add:







Stock-based compensation 447 172

Depreciation and amortization 670 117 Subtract:





Equity in the net loss of equity method investees 146

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,456 $ 12,517

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genie Energy Ltd.