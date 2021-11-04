Datacolor and Samplize Align to Make Paint Color Selection Easier Than Ever!

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datacolor®, a global leader in color management solutions, is excited to announce its alliance with Samplize, makers of peel-and-stick paint samples. Now, Datacolor through its ColorReader devices (ColorReader Pro, ColorReader and ColorReader EZ) and companion ColorReader app, can assist customers throughout the entire paint process, from capturing color inspiration, through paint color matching and purchase of peel-and-stick paint samples.

Unlike other peel-and-stick options in the market, Samplize paint samples are made with the manufacturer's actual paint – not a printed color sample. The re-positionable samples come in 12" X 12" squares, hand painted with 2 coats of paint for the most accurate color replication. The sample size allows you to wrap samples around corners to aid in viewing color samples in different lighting conditions.

ColorReader is the first device of its kind to offer Samplize peel-and-stick paint samples through its convenient app. With Samplize, ColorReader becomes an even more powerful color tool, simplifying and facilitating the entire paint color selection process, from color inspiration to paint color sampling and final color choice. ColorReader + Samplize save users time, money and effort, eliminating the need for trips to the store to mix paint samples, as well as the time and effort put into prepping, painting and cleaning up after traditional paint color sampling. No more color "surprises" leading to costly, time-consuming repaints, just a new, convenient, easy and better way to choose paint color.

