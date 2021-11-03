Vazyme to Reveal Its Latest COVID-19 Testing Products and Solutions at MEDICA 2021

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese biotechnology company Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co., Ltd (Vazyme) will exhibit its advanced COVID-19 testing products and solutions in Hall 3 Stand F 94 at MEDICA 2021, the world's leading trade fair for the medical sector, in Messe Düsseldorf (Germany) from November 15 to November 18. The event provides visitors with a broad range of innovative medical products and solutions accompanied by ideas exchange and expert dialogues in specialist forums in order to better understand the trends of the healthcare industry.

Vazyme will reveal its full lineup of COVID-19 related products and solutions at the event, with a focus on the debut of the company's latest virus testing product – SARS-CoV-2 & FLU A/B RT-QPCR and SARS-CoV-2 & FLU A/B Ag Rapid Test, both of which are able to test and detect three types of virus including COVID-19 and influenza A/B simultaneously, achieving more efficient and comprehensive virus testing.

Since the pandemic hit, Vazyme has been constantly rolling out a series of COVID-19 testing reagents and related devices for nucleic acid detection solution, rapid antigen, rapid antibody, and rapid neutralizing antibody tests. Vazyme's products improve COVID-19 testing in the fight against the crippling pandemic with more accurate, reliable, and rapid testing results. Vazyme has provided COVID-19 testing products and solutions to multiple countries and regions including Germany, UK, Russia, Brazil, and Indonesia, and has supplied key raw materials for over 500 million COVID-19 testing kits to testing kit manufacturers globally.

Vazyme will showcase more COVID-19 diagnostic products and solutions including:

Nucleic Acid Detection Solution

SARS-CoV-2 Ag Rapid Test

SARS-CoV-2 Ag Home Test

SARS-CoV-2 & FLU A/B Ag Rapid Test

Neutralizing Ab Detection

Etc.

The global in vitro diagnostics market has seen remarkable growth, along with the demands of comprehensive, accurate, customized diagnostic solutions. With years of experience of developing products in this field, Vazyme's in vitro diagnostic products have covered various specialties including cardiology, prenatal and postnatal care, gastroenterology, nephrology, infection, and pediatric pulmonology.

Apart from Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) diagnostic devices, as a leading upstream medical raw material supplier, Vazyme aims to provide its clients with the best products and services in medical raw materials. As one of the few research and development (R&D)-focused innovative producers in China with capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and manufacturing finished products, Vazyme upholds the vision to improve human life with technology and focuses on continuous investment in technological innovation and quality products.

To further reach billions of customers globally, Vazyme is accelerating the expansion of its footprint in overseas markets, with a focus on developing the European market by building extensive local operations. Currently Vazyme is working with world renowned academic institutions to establish multinational labs and partnering with leading medical and pharmaceutical distributors in overseas markets to build localized sales and distribution networks. Vazyme is looking forward to engaging with more global partners at MEDICA 2021.

About Vazyme

Founded in 2012, Vazyme is one of the few R&D-focused innovative biotechnology firms in China that has capabilities in developing upstream technologies in-house and manufacturing finished products. With an ongoing commitment to innovation and based on its proprietary key generic technology platform, the company has built a business network spanning biological research, in vitro diagnosis and biomedicine. Vazyme has developed eight series of proprietary POCT diagnostic reagents and related control materials covering cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases, inflammation, prepotency, gastric functions, autoimmunity, renal functions, chronic disease management as well as respiratory diseases.

For more information, please visit Vazyme's official website at http://www.vazyme.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vazyme