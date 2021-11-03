Mary-Patricia Wray Wins AAPC "40 under 40"

AAPC recognizes Top Drawer Founder as one of the 40 best and brightest campaign professionals under 40 years old

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Top Drawer Strategies is proud to announce that Mary-Patricia Wray has been honored by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC) as one of the 40 best and brightest campaign professionals under 40 years old.

"AAPC is pleased to recognize Mary-Patricia as a member of our 2021 class of 40 Under 40 for their outstanding achievements," said AAPC President Becki Donatelli. "Each year, this award recognizes 40 rising stars in American political consulting who have made a real difference in campaigns."

"To be recognized by my peers and mentors, and to be nominated by industry professionals who have set the standard for more than four decades, is one of the biggest honors of my career," Wray said. "Being a woman and a mom of two small kids in this industry isn't a cake walk. I don't focus a lot on accolades because I prefer to focus on client expectations. But, this one means the world to me."

Wray's expertise in messaging to moderate voters, and ability to persuade women voters, has led her to win three statewide campaigns in five years in Louisiana. Top Drawer Strategies specializes in earned media management, video, radio, digital ad production and placement, and polling.

"I'm proud of the business I've built at Top Drawer and the new blood I've brought to persuasion and issues management. But I'm even more proud of the legacy our company will leave behind. We take on issues and candidates that remind us how to come together. A lot of people think that's not how to win elections. But we're going to keep proving them wrong," said Wray.

The AAPC recognized the winners of the 40 Under 40 Awards at the 2021 Pollie Conference on October 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Conference brings the leading political professionals in the world together to network and hear from top technology innovators, pollsters, pundits and service providers. The 40 Under 40 Awards Ceremony and Reception was sponsored by PayClearly, and was held at Caesars Palace.

AAPC Vice President Larry Huynh added: "This year's judging process was especially difficult for our bipartisan team of judges as this year's nomination pool included many qualified and talented young political consultants who excelled in the face of incredible obstacles throughout the 2020 campaign cycle. We were beyond pleased to celebrate the achievements of this year's 40 Under 40 class in person at Pollies 21 Live."

Only 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats in the United States were named to AAPC's exclusive "40 Under 40" winners list. Candidates were evaluated on their role as a strategic consultant in the industry, along with leadership and professional accomplishments in political consulting.

BACKGROUND:

About AAPC

Founded in 1969, the AAPC is a multi-partisan organization of political and public affairs professionals dedicated to improving democracy. The AAPC has over 1,400 members hailing from all corners of the globe. It is the largest association of political and public affairs professionals in the world. For more information, see www.theaapc.org.

About the 2021 AAPC Pollie Conference

As the premier industry event, the 2021 AAPC Pollie Conference is held in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 19 – 21, 2021 and bring the leading political professionals in the world together to network and hear from top technology innovators, pollsters, pundits and service providers. The Conference features cutting-edge programming on key industry trends, designed to empower attendees to leverage the latest techniques in campaign strategy and management. The Conference is widely recognized as the must-attend event for political consultants, media buyers, public affairs specialists, suppliers, industry leaders and journalists. For details, visit www.theaapc.org.

SOURCE Top Drawer Strategies