Fisk University And Galen College Of Nursing Create A New Pathway To Nursing With Articulation Agreement

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing have announced an articulation agreement to create a new pathway in nursing for Fisk students. Filling an unmet need for students enrolled in science programs who wish to explore nursing, the agreement allows for Fisk degree coursework credits to transfer to Galen College of Nursing so students may go directly into Galen's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. The articulation agreement is designed to help Fisk students excel with degrees that will lead to advancement and growth, as well as make a meaningful impact on the quality of healthcare in the communities they serve.

This agreement is the perfect illustration of our mission actualized – expanding access to nursing education.

"The articulation agreement marries our university's rich tradition of scholarly excellence with a new opportunity to receive an unparalleled nursing education from Galen College of Nursing - helping drive diversity and leadership in the nursing field," exclaimed Fisk University President, Vann Newkirk Sr., Ph.D. "Fisk students who wish to complete a biology or chemistry degree with further study in a nursing program may now do so under this new articulation agreement."

Prospective students must first be granted admission into the Bachelor of Science (BS) in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology or Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Biology programs at Fisk University. Upon successful completion of this degree, the student will be granted admission to the BSN program at Galen College of Nursing, which can then be completed in as little as two years.

"Galen College of Nursing is honored to be working with Fisk University to offer their ambitious students this unique opportunity to enter the field of nursing," said Galen College of Nursing CEO, Mark Vogt. "This articulation agreement is the perfect illustration of our mission actualized – expanding access to nursing education while supporting the nursing workforce with smart, well-prepared, and compassionate graduates. We need talent in nursing. Now, more than ever. A Fisk University and Galen College of Nursing dual graduate will be well-positioned to make a substantial impact, not only in nursing, but on the lives of so many."

In 2020, Galen College of Nursing joined HCA Healthcare, one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services. "HCA Healthcare is committed to expanding access to quality nursing education and this partnership will help provide those opportunities," said Dr. Jane Englebright, senior vice president and chief nurse executive of HCA Healthcare. "As a premier career destination for nurses, we continue to grow the pipeline of next-generation nurses and nurse leaders that will provide high quality care to our patients."

Founded in 1866, Fisk University is a private, liberal arts university located in Nashville, Tennessee. Consistently recognized for its brand of academic excellence, Fisk is ranked No. 6 on the Top 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the 2019 U.S. News & World Report. Fisk ranked No. 1 in the nation among HBCUs for social mobility and No. 3 in the nation among small liberal arts colleges for research expenditures in the 2018 Washington Monthly rankings. Fisk University's focus has always been on student success and outcomes. Fisk excels at preparing its highly motivated student body for prosperous professional careers and elite graduate schools. From the classroom to the boardroom, a Fisk education gives students the tools to turn their passions into careers and prepare them to make a difference in their own lives, communities, and around the world. To learn more about Fisk University, please visit www.fisk.edu.

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

