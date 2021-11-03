Boclips acquires Listenwise to bring the best of rich media to education

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boclips, the world's leading educational video platform, today announced the acquisition of Listenwise, the US market leader in curriculum-geared podcasts for grades 2 to 12. The acquisition creates a unique offering of video and audio content for global education providers, and positions the combined business for accelerated growth in the US and worldwide.

Boclips manages the largest educational video resource in the world. Providing access to more than two million rights-cleared clips from over 350 trusted sources, ranging from news programming from The Wall Street Journal through Ted Talks to specialist tutorial videos from The Smithsonian. Its AI-driven content management system enables users to easily locate the right video for every stage of the school or university curriculum. Customers include courseware developers, EdTech solutions providers as well as Ministries of Education across the Middle East and Asia.

Listenwise offers a library of podcast lessons designed to engage students in learning with their real-world relevance and storytelling. The curriculum-aligned podcasts are paired with learning tools and listening comprehension assessments to transform them into rigorous academic content for classroom grades 2 to 12. Listenwise's leading podcast partner is National Public Radio (NPR).

"The extraordinary team who have developed Listenwise share Boclips' mission to make learning more captivating for all age ranges through the power of rich media," said Boclips CEO David Bainbridge. "We look forward to adding their podcasts to our vast library of millions of curated videos, which are aligned to both subject and age-level."

"By teaming up with Listenwise we will be able to provide our rich media library directly to school districts, digital teaching platforms, and learning institutions of all kinds around the world," he added.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Boclips to accelerate the impact of audio for students in every market," said Monica Brady-Myerov, CEO and founder of Listenwise. "Boclips and Listenwise share a mission to captivate students by curating the best media for learning and making them easy to integrate into instruction. I am excited to be able to grow that mission. Bringing together the leaders in audio and video is an ideal combination for educators and course developers."

Listenwise's built-in literacy and language supports allow teachers to differentiate instruction for different learners, including English learners and striving readers.

Learning from home during pandemic lockdowns has accelerated the digitization of education material worldwide and significantly increased demand for video and audio content. Boclips primarily supplies digital curriculum platforms, while Listenwise currently sells directly to teachers and school districts across the US.

Boclips also announced the appointment of two EdTech visionaries as observers on its Board of Directors: Felipe Sommer, founder of Nearpod, and Jean Hammond, co-founder and general partner of LearnLaunch Accelerator and prolific education investor.

About Boclips

Boclips is on a mission to educate, enlighten, and inspire learners of all ages with video. Since the company's foundation in 2014, the Boclips video platform has offered education providers a single procurement point to find, license, and incorporate video aligned to their courseware. The platform features over 2 million educationally relevant videos including animations, short-form docs, historical footage, and breaking news from 350 of the world's most trusted content producers, including TED Talks, PBS, The Smithsonian, and AP, as well as teacher-favorites like Crash Course, Minute Earth, and The School of Life. The platform uses machine learning to curate to academic standards and is free from advertising, inappropriate content, and data security concerns. For more information, visit https://boclips.com .

About Listenwise

Listenwise is an award-winning listening comprehension platform for grades 2-12. We harness the power of listening to advance literacy and learning in all students. Our collection of Lexile leveled podcasts keeps teaching connected to the real world and builds student listening skills at the same time. Listenwise offers the world's largest library of listening comprehension assessments available for the classroom. For more information visit https://listenwise.com .

