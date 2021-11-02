NRPR Group Closes Q3 with Sizzling Success, Reporting Overall Growth, Major Client Wins & Increased Industry Recognition

Agency continues to thrive throughout the pandemic by earning a slew of awards, landing new industry-disruptive clients and recruiting seasoned writer to lead in-house writing team

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NRPR Group Inc. (NRPR), the award- winning, full-service public relations and strategic positioning agency, announces today a triumphant Q3 of 2021 filled with new honors, trailblazing clients and a notable new recruit as the firm continues to build its formidable presence and reshape the public relations industry at large, despite all existing challenges posed by the pandemic. Earlier this year, NRPR Group celebrated its seventh anniversary and is now doubling down on that milestone momentum by making new strides to uplift its clients in the ever-changing media landscape while partnering with some of the brightest innovators across industries that are actively developing solutions to elevate security, wellness, equity and the human experience in this collective "new normal."

"2021 has been a major turning point for the agency," said Nicole Rodrigues, founder and CEO of NRPR Group. "We're teaming up with some of the most prominent, positive disruptors in healthcare and technology who are changing their respective industries for the better. It's honestly an honor to represent these clients who, by no exaggeration, are truly in the process of changing the world as we know it. They saw our agency's proven track record, along with the standards and values we hold ourselves to, and decided that we would be the best fit to lead their PR goals. I'm so proud of our team for continuing to fulfill the vision I mapped out for the company seven years ago – and we'll only continue to build up and think bigger from here."

Adding to the firm's already stacked trophy list are newly attained Q3 recognitions from LA Business Journal, Mirror Review, Acquisition International Magazine and ACQ5 Magazine US:

LA Business Journal placed NRPR Group #25 in the PR Firm rankings (elevated from #37 in 2020)

Mirror Review deemed Rodrigues one of the "10 Most Admired Business Women of 2021"

Acquisition International Magazine honored Rodrigues with the 2021 "Influential Businesswoman Award for Most Innovative PR Entrepreneur ( USA )." The magazine also awarded NRPR Group a "Global Excellence Award for Most Outstanding Digital Marketing & Strategy Agency 2021 – California ."

ACQ5 Magazine US named Rodrigues a game changer of the year and awarded NRPR Group the "Strategic Communications Consultancy Firm of the Year (US)" title.

From July to September, NRPR Group added the following clients to its star-studded roster:

HeyRenee : Founded by Nick Desai and Dr. Renee Dua (the visionaries and founders behind Heal), this patient-first, "personal health concierge" platform was built to consolidate, coordinate, communicate and connect all aspects of the medical care journey to improve patient outcomes, enhance their experience, relieve unnecessary burdens and increase health equity through ongoing innovation. : Founded byand Dr.(the visionaries and founders behind Heal), this patient-first, "personal health concierge" platform was built to consolidate, coordinate, communicate and connect all aspects of the medical care journey to improve patient outcomes, enhance their experience, relieve unnecessary burdens and increase health equity through ongoing innovation.

Covid Clinic : Born of a grassroots effort at the onset of the pandemic, Covid Clinic has established itself as America's leading testing provider, having just surpassed the two million marker of tests administered since March 2020 . This nationwide network of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites has expanded operations to 200 locations across 19 states nationwide, with more scheduled to open in the coming weeks. : Born of a grassroots effort at the onset of the pandemic, Covid Clinic has established itself as America's leading testing provider, having just surpassed the two million marker of tests administered since. This nationwide network of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites has expanded operations to 200 locations across 19 states nationwide, with more scheduled to open in the coming weeks.

Cionic : Founded by tech innovator, Jeremiah Robison , as an organic extension of his daughter's movement journey, Cionic creates bionic clothing that combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into lightweight, durable garments that can be worn anywhere. This catalytic technology analyzes and augments human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than it can with crutches, walkers or wheelchairs. : Founded by tech innovator,, as an organic extension of his daughter's movement journey, Cionic creates bionic clothing that combines the diagnostic power of a gait lab with the therapeutic power of Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) into lightweight, durable garments that can be worn anywhere. This catalytic technology analyzes and augments human movement, enabling the body to move with more freedom and control than it can with crutches, walkers or wheelchairs.

Beyond these notable client and award wins, NRPR Group has also strategically expanded its leadership team by hiring Jerry Knaak, former Director of Digital Media for the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders, as senior writer and head of the agency's writing department.

"The decision to recruit Jerry aligned perfectly with the direction the company is going," noted Rodrigues. "Our firm is bullish on top-tier writing and storytelling, which allows us to go above and beyond for our clients. We're actively scaling our team and agency to better support an all-encompassing, end-to-end strategic storytelling funnel for every new and existing brand we take on. Part of what drives companies to us is the heart and soul we put into understanding their vision and telling that story to the public at large. Hiring Jerry and expanding the writing team is our way of going all-in on that promise."

Knaak leads the blueprinting, drafting, polishing and delegating of the agency's internal and client writing initiatives, including but not limited to: contributed articles, press releases, Q&As, blog posts and corporate messaging.

"Joining NRPR Group is an exciting next step in my career as I return to public relations after 20 years in football," said Knaak. "Not only do I get to team up with my friend and colleague, Nicole, but I also have the opportunity to work with a talented team of professionals and produce impeccable results for our clients. This has been a long time coming, and I'm looking forward to leveraging 30 years of writing and journalism experience to help level-up what NRPR Group is putting out into the world."

ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

NRPR Group is an award-winning, full-service public relations and strategic positioning agency that is radically committed to reshaping and elevating the industry through grit, gumption and relentless hard work on behalf of both clients and media personnel. With demonstrated excellence in serving companies within the technology, medicine/diagnostics, sports, entertainment, publishing, lifestyle and mobile/consumer products spaces, NRPR is truly the only public relations agency capable of helping a brand go from concept to reality — while delivering meaningful, measurable press results and public buy-in along the way.

To learn more, please visit: www.nrprgroup.com

