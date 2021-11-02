Calling All 4th-6th Graders Who Want to Make a Difference!

CHICAGO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know a 4th-6th grader with a great idea that could help others with a little extra funding? Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! brand wants to fuel greatness and help kids bring their awesome ideas to life through the Allowance Grants, a new program that will award grants to kids, helping them realize their dreams.

Starting today, Hillshire Farm® SNACKED! brand will be accepting nominations from parents, mentors or caretakers of kids in 4th-6th grade whose exemplary thinking is worthy of funding.

Hillshire Farm SNACKED! brand is partnering with Jonah Larson, the famed 13-year-old crochet prodigy and philanthropist from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to launch the Allowance Grants program and inspire other kids to bring their ideas to life. Larson uses the proceeds from his hand-made creations to help provide students in his birth country of Ethiopia with books, learning tools, scholarships and even libraries. He is a great example of the power one young person can have to do good and wants to serve as an inspiration for other kids to do the same.

"You don't have to be an adult to help people," said Jonah. "I am so excited to work with Hillshire Farm SNACKED! brand to help kids accomplish great things. Whether you're inventing a new technology or like me, crocheting, every kid can make a difference, and an Allowance Grant can help get you started."

Starting today through January 2, 2022, kids, with the help of an adult 18+ years of age or older, can submit their idea to AllowanceGrants.com to be eligible for a chance to receive a grant. Thirty-eight (38) $500 grants and three (3) $2,000 grants will be awarded to 4th-6th graders across the United States with the best ideas to create the change they want to see. In addition, parents and caregivers of the selected grant recipients will receive Hillshire Farm SNACKED! products for a year to share with their family and friends to help fuel their journeys.

Launched earlier this year, Hillshire Farm SNACKED! is a versatile, on-the-go snack featuring quality, trusted ingredients parents can feel good about serving their kids. The "poppable" protein pack for kids includes three bite-sized components pairing the signature flavors of Hillshire Farm meats with savory cheeses and a sweet treat.

For more information on the Allowance Grants by Hillshire Farm SNACKED!, rules and how to apply, visit AllowanceGrants.com and follow @hillshirefarm on Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

About Hillshire Farm® Brand

Hillshire Farm brand has been providing quality meat products since 1934. Our products are versatile, easy to use and are available in convenient stay-fresh packaging in a variety of cuts, sizes and flavors. The Hillshire Farm portfolio includes Hillshire Farm lunchmeats, Hillshire Farm Smoked Sausage, Hillshire Farm Link Sausage, Hillshire Farm Lit'l Smokies cocktail links and kids poppable snack pack Hillshire Farm SNACKED!. Visit www.hillshirefarm.com for additional information.

