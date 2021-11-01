Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Investment and Innovation During CPhI Worldwide 2021 Strategic expansions help to enable accelerated demand for new medicines and therapies

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At CPhI Worldwide 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific will showcase its newest capabilities across its global pharma services network which help pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companies accelerate time to market in a wide range of modalities and platforms including cell and gene therapies, drug products and biologics. CPhI 2021 begins with a virtual conference through November 5, 2021 and an in-person live event and exhibition in Milan, Italy from November 9 to 11, 2021, Thermo Fisher Booth #4G10.

"Thermo Fisher has invested heavily in global infrastructure and innovation to enable our customers to deliver novel medicines, vaccines and therapies that make a difference in people's lives," said Leon Wyszkowski, president of commercial operations, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our focus is to create a reliable, simplified supply chain to support pharmaceutical and emerging biotech companies from molecule to medicine, ensuring they can start with us and stay with us as they progress impactful medicines from development to commercialization."

Biologics Development and Manufacturing

Thermo Fisher has recently assumed operational responsibility for a new 1.5-million-square-foot biologics manufacturing site in Lengnau, Switzerland as part of its strategic partnership with CSL Limited. In addition, the company has announced expansion of its 360,000-square-foot biologics manufacturing campus in St. Louis, Mo. with 58,000 square feet of manufacturing and production support at the 5KL processing scale and continued support at the 2KL processing scale.

To accelerate preclinical development for biologic drug developers, Thermo Fisher recently introduced its enhanced Quick to Clinic solution, designed to help biopharma companies reach Phase I/First-In-Human trials and file for Investigational New Drug (IND) review in as little as 13 months from transfection.

Global Drug Product and Steriles Manufacturing Capabilities

To support the heightened demand for global steriles manufacturing for mRNA vaccines and other advanced therapies, the company expanded its global steriles manufacturing commercial footprint with 12 new sterile commercial and development lines across four sites in the U.S. and Europe which will be operational in 2021 and 2022. These expansions in Greenville, NC; Monza and Ferentino, IT; and Swindon, UK increase manufacturing capacity for sterile liquid and lyophilized filling, and pre-filled syringes.

Demand for Cell & Gene Therapy

Thermo Fisher's continued investment in cell and gene therapy services is focused on delivering manufacturing expertise and capacity to support customers at key points along the pathway to commercialization. The company opened its new cGMP plasmid DNA manufacturing facility in Carlsbad, Calif., to support the production of commercial plasmid DNA used as a raw material or as a primary drug substance for gene-based therapies.

In viral vector services, Thermo Fisher broke ground on its new 290,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Plainville, Mass., which will be one of the largest viral vector manufacturing facilities in North America when it opens in 2022. Through its acquisition of Henogen, Novasep's viral vector business, the company added more than 75,000 square feet of clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity with two locations in Seneffe and Gosselies, Belgium.

As part of its strategic collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Thermo Fisher has begun construction on a state-of-the-art cell therapy development, manufacturing and collaboration center on UCSF's Mission Bay campus to advance cell therapy development and commercialization.

Growing Clinical Supply Chain Services

To further support demand for clinical supply chain services, the company opened two new state-of-the-art facilities in Germany. In Rheinfelden, a highly automated, state-of-the-art site delivers secondary packaging and highly automated storage and distribution of clinical supplies to investigator sites across Europe. In Weil am Rhein, a new cryocenter offers specialized ultra-low temperature, cryogenic storage and cold chain services.

Asia-Pacific Expansion

In Asia-Pacific, the company has begun construction on new facilities in Singapore and China, which will open in 2022. Its new facility in Singapore will include support for high-speed sterile fill-finish manufacturing. In Hangzhou, China, an integrated biologics and sterile drug development and manufacturing site will help bring novel therapies to market regionally and internationally.

CPhI Worldwide Sessions

Thermo Fisher will host multimedia stations in booth #4G10 to share customer stories, solution overviews and new innovations. It will also host online meetings, virtual sessions, and on-demand seminars through November 19, 2021. Among the on-demand sessions are:

Building viral vector capacity and capabilities to realize the promise of gene therapies , presented by Chris Murphy , Vice President & General Manager, Viral Vector Services North America, Thermo Fisher .



China : Opportunities and high growth potential for global and domestic pharma, presented by Anil Kane, Ph.D., Executive Director, Global Head of Technical and Scientific Affairs, Pharma Services, Thermo Fisher .



Developments and opportunities in continuous manufacturing, presented by Doug Hausner , Ph.D., Senior Manager, Continuous Manufacturing Business Development, Pharma Services, Thermo Fisher .

For more about Thermo Fisher sessions and activities at CPhl, please visit here.

