Preqin Announces Christoph Knaack as New CEO

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Preqin, the global leader in alternative assets data, tools, and insights, is today announcing that its Board of Directors has appointed Christoph Knaack, currently Preqin's Chief Strategy & Product Officer, as the company's CEO as of Jan. 1, 2022. Christoph will focus on leading Preqin through its next growth phase, as the company moves toward serving its customers through the entire private market investment lifecycle — from fundraising and investor relations to deal origination, due diligence and portfolio monitoring.

From 2022, Preqin's founder and current CEO, Mark O'Hare, will continue his active involvement as a member of Preqin's Board of Directors, and as the company's principal shareholder, supporting Preqin's executive team with strategic guidance, as well as engaging with customers, partners and other stakeholders in the market.

Christoph Knaack joined Preqin in 2020. He has since served on Preqin's Executive Committee where his in-depth understanding of the alternatives industry has proven invaluable in further advancing the company's overall product and corporate strategy. Before he joined Preqin, Christoph was well-recognized in the investment world through his roles at hedge fund Davidson Kempner, private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and in investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

Preqin currently supports more than 170,000 professionals by providing them with the most comprehensive alternative assets data and insights. The firm is currently going through a strong growth phase, with more than 1,000 staff across 14 offices globally. Under the leadership of Mark O'Hare, Preqin has become the global leader in alternative assets data, continuously focusing on innovation, technology and customer centricity.

In August 2021, Preqin took the next step in the company's evolution with the acquisition of Colmore, a leading private markets technology, services and administration business. In October, Preqin launched major updates to its ESG Solutions, which provides private market participants with an indispensable 360-degree view of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risk, impact and opportunity. Preqin has an ambitious product roadmap in place as the company continues to provide unmatched service and data-driven intelligence to its customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Mark O'Hare said: "It is an exciting time for Preqin and the alternative assets industry in general, and as such it is a perfect time to transition to a dynamic new leader. Since he joined Preqin, Christoph has brought clarity and focus to our product and corporate strategy, with tremendous results. Thanks to his deep industry knowledge, customer focus and fresh perspective, Christoph is the right person to lead Preqin going forward — with the full support of the board, the executive committee and our amazing team across the globe."

Christoph Knaack added: "I am truly honored to lead Preqin through its next phase of growth. Preqin is an incredible business and Mark's vision in building it has truly changed the alternative assets industry. I want to thank Mark for his leadership over the years, for his personal mentorship and guidance, and for his and the board's confidence in me. Private markets are evolving, and so is Preqin, and I am very excited about the opportunities ahead of us."

About Preqin

Preqin is the Home of Alternatives ™, the foremost provider of data, analysis, and insights to the alternatives industry. The company has pioneered rigorous methods of collecting private data for almost 20 years so that 170,000+ global professionals are streamlining how they raise capital, source deals and investments, understand performance, and stay informed. Through close partnerships with its clients, Preqin continuously builds innovative tools and mines new intelligence to enable them to make the best decisions every day. For more information visit www.preqin.com .

