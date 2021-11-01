Leidos Awarded $531 Million Contract by Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center

RESTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new task order by the Air Combat Command (ACC) Acquisition Management and Integration Center (AMIC) to support ACC intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations. The single-award, firm-fixed price task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a total contract value of approximately $531 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at over 25 CONUS locations.

"Combating global threats requires our armed forces to possess and constantly obtain critical knowledge of the strategic, operational, and tactical environments," said Leidos Defense Group President Gerry Fasano. "We look forward to leveraging our more than 33 years of strategic intelligence experience and exceptional performance on the current ACC ISR program to support our warfighters in meeting the challenges of peacetime air sovereignty and wartime air defense."

Under the contract, Leidos will provide subject matter expertise and threat mitigation support for ACC ISR operations along with a full range of intelligence support and ISR operational services that encompass analysis and assessment support, ISR training support, and intelligence support for HQ ACC Staff, subordinate NAF Staffs, Centers, and Wings.

Headquartered at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, the AMIC provides services acquisition solutions for ACC, the largest of the Air Force's major commands.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 1, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

