Gage Cannabis Announces Limited Edition Everybody Vs Injustice Merchandise to Support the Detroit Justice Center

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced its upcoming campaign against injustice with world renown Detroit Vs Everybody, LLC ("DVE").

Starting this Fall, the Company will release a limited-edition capsule collection of DVE's "EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE" branded merchandise, including T-shirts, long sleeves, sweaters, hats and small accessories. The merchandise was specially designed by DVE for Gage to support those whose lives have been up-ended by cannabis prohibition. Net profits from merchandise retail sales will be donated to the Detroit Justice Center, a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities, and to promote social equity and justice.

Although 40% of Americans currently live in a state where cannabis is fully legal, discriminatory policies perpetuated by the War on Drugs are still heavily enforced within communities of color. The EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE campaign is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to support the advancement of individuals and groups that have been adversely impacted by cannabis prohibition. Last year, Gage launched a social equity program that awards grants of up to $50,000 to cannabis entrepreneurs in 19 social equity cities designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

"Our community of patients and consumers in Michigan is the driving force behind Gage's continued success, and we recognize our unique responsibility to make a positive social and economic impact as industry leaders," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "It has been a privilege to work with Tommey Walker and the rest of the DVE team to create an exclusive line that gives back to the extraordinary city of Detroit."

"DETROIT VS EVERYBODY exists to inspire Everybody to persist rather than quit, to contribute rather than complain, to unify rather than divide and to innovate rather than duplicate. Our entire team is grateful for Gage's ongoing support in our fight against social injustice," said Tommey Walker, Founder of Detroit Vs Everybody. "Our combined platforms will raise awareness and funds, while inspiring EVERYBODY to stand against the unjust legacy of cannabis policies."

EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE merchandise will be available at all Gage and Cookies retail locations starting November 12, 2021.

