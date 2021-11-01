The first fully managed MQTT 5.0 cloud service worldwide announces a cheaper payment method The newly-supported annual package payment will enable EMQ X Cloud users to get high-quality cloud service at a lower cost.

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMQ, the leader of open-source and cloud-native distributed MQTT broker for IoT, recently released the updated version of EMQ X Cloud which provides a fully managed cloud-native MQTT messaging service. Starting from this version, EMQ X Cloud officially supports the annual package payment method, which will bring users a reduction of their usage cost.

As the first fully managed MQTT 5.0 public cloud service worldwide, EMQ X Cloud provides an MQTT messaging service with a one-stop operation and maintenance management and a unique isolation environment. In the era of the Internet of Everything, EMQ X Cloud can help users quickly build industry applications for the IoT area, and easily realize the collection, transmission, calculation and persistence of IoT data.

Pay-as-you-go & annual package, select as you need

Previously, EMQ X Cloud adopted a pay-as-you-go payment method. At the beginning of each month, the bill was calculated and deducted based on the user's actual usage in the previous month. This method is very suitable for users who have just started using MQTT services and have not yet accurately predicted the amount of device access. It can save the infrastructure cost of users to the greatest extent and focus their cost on key services.

The newly-added annual package payment method is more suitable for scenarios where the amount of device access can be estimated. According to the estimated amount of access, one year's cost is paid in advance, which can save about 15% compared with the pay-as-you-go payment method. If the business needs change in the middle of the process and the capacity needs to be expanded, the user can get the remaining amount refunded after the current consumption is settled according to the actual consumption, and then repurchase the service according to the specifications after capacity expansion.

Users will always get easy-to-use, reliable, and real-time MQTT messaging services to accelerate business innovation regardless which payment method is selected.

Fully managed & cloud-native, low-cost reliable cloud service

Since its release, EMQ X Cloud has helped tens of thousands of global users connect to massive IoT devices through reliable and real-time IoT data movement, processing and integration, and has eliminated the burden of infrastructure management and maintenance for users to accelerate business delivery and innovation, and quickly build industrial applications in the field of IoT.

In the future, EMQ will continue to provide high-quality products and services, and work with users in various industries around the world to create a competitive and future-oriented IoT platform and applications.

About EMQ

EMQ (EMQ Technologies Co., Ltd.) is an open source IoT data infrastructure software provider, which delivers the leading open source MQTT broker and stream processing database around the world. With one-stop solutions based on cloud-native and edge computing technology to realize real-time data connection, movement, processing and analysis from edge to cloud, we help to build "future-proof" IoT platform and application, powering the digital transformation of enterprises. For any further inquires, please visit https://www.emqx.com/en or contact us at cloud-support@emqx.io .

