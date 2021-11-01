DENSO Sponsors Automotive News' Leading Women Conference

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO , a leading mobility supplier, is helping bridge the talent gap in the automotive industry as a Silver sponsor of this year's Automotive News Leading Women Conference. The sponsorship is part of DENSO's broader efforts to champion diversity and inclusion (D&I) and provide opportunities for all.

The Leading Women Conference, happening virtually Nov. 1-3, provides a platform for the education, empowerment and mentorship of professional women in the auto industry. This is the fourth year the organization has sponsored the event, and several members of the DENSO Women Partnership and DENSO Women's Network Business Resource Groups will be in attendance.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 and are available for purchase on the Leading Women Conference website.

In addition to its sponsorship of the Leading Women Conference, DENSO takes part in D&I-focused programming and organizations, as part of its commitment to making the automotive industry more accessible to diverse populations, including women.

"Diversity of thought and background are key to creating the mobility solutions of the future. Automotive organizations that encourage D&I will see a more innovative and collaborative work environment with happier, more engaged employees," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North American Production Innovation Center and executive lead for D&I. "Moreover, it will help attract and retain the best talent."

For those interested in a career at a company that believes people of all backgrounds have a place in reimagining how the world moves, visit our career page.

