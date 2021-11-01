Cross Screen Media Announces Partnership with Flashtalking by Mediaocean to Enhance Campaign Planning and Activation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a tech firm specializing in optimized local TV and CTV ad planning and measurement, announced a partnership with Flashtalking by Mediaocean, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging, and unified insights. The partnership empowers advertisers to accurately reach custom audiences and measure impressions across screens, without dependence on cookies, by incorporating Flashtalking's privacy-friendly probabilistic device recognition ID, Ftrack, into the Cross Screen Media platform. Additionally, Cross Screen Media will leverage Flashtalking's Decision Tree technology to improve campaign impact through conditional and sequenced creative activation, allowing for a customized story tailored to each target audience.

"Advertisers know the most impactful campaigns incorporate messages designed for and delivered to a precise audience. However, data-driven audience targeting will become increasingly challenging as we approach the deprecation of third-party cookies. Our partnership with Flashtalking by Mediaocean empowers our customers to consistently deliver the best creative sequence to the right audience, driving impact now and as we approach a cookieless future," said Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media.

Cross Screen Media's platform enables advertisers to plan, activate, and measure CTV and linear TV at the local level. Brands and agencies benefit from unified planning with high value inventory, and full visibility into how each campaign performed across all screens.

"Flashtalking by Mediaocean is focused on strategic partnerships that reflect a shared commitment to delivering the most advanced data-driven creative strategies and plans for our clients," said John Nardone, President of Mediaocean. "As the industry advances towards a cookieless future, marketers trust us to lead the way and we are thrilled to partner with Cross Screen Media."

Flashtalking by Mediaocean enables marketers to move consumers to action by being the most-trusted ad serving platform for driving campaign relevance and improving campaign performance. Marketers are able to execute personalized creative across media channels while minimizing risk by detecting fraud and ensuring brand safety.

Flashtalking by Mediaocean is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.

Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.

Flashtalking is part of Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising. For more information visit www.mediaocean.com or www.flashtalking.com.

Cross Screen Media is a marketing analytics and software company empowering marketers to plan, activate, and measure Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV advertising at the local level. Our closed-loop solutions help brands, agencies, and networks succeed in the Convergent TV space. For more information, visit www.CrossScreenMedia.com.

