NovaBiotics to Present New Data at Upcoming North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

ABERDEEN, Scotland, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaBiotics Ltd, a privately held clinical stage company developing novel immune based therapies for life-threatening and life-limiting diseases, announces that they will present two posters highlighting new preclinical data on cysteamine at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference taking place virtually from November 2-5, 2021. Cysteamine is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the Company's oral and inhaled NM001 candidate therapies for pulmonary exacerbations of cystic fibrosis (CF) and maintenance of ventilatory function in CF, respectively. In addition, the Company reports that NM001 will be highlighted by Prof. Jane Davies, MB, ChB, in a presentation titled, "Antimicrobials in Development: An Update" in the "Tackling CF Infections in the Modern Era" symposium being held on Thursday November 4th, 2021.

Details of NovaBiotics' poster presentations are as follows:

Title: "Anti-virulence activities of cysteamine and protection from Pseudomonas toxicity in a Galleria mellonella model" Poster Number: #431 Date: November 3, 2021 Time: 1:10-1:50 pm EST Presenter: Douglas Fraser-Pitt, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at NovaBiotics



Title: "Transcriptomic analysis on the effects of cysteamine in synthetic sputum (SCFM2) on the virulence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Burkholderia cenocepacia" Poster Number: #524 Date: November 4, 2021 Time: 1:10-1:50 pm EST Presenter: Stephen Dolan, Ph.D., CFF Postdoctoral Fellow, Georgia Institute of Technology and Douglas Fraser-Pitt, Ph.D., Principal Scientist at NovaBiotics

"We look forward to the presentation of these new compelling preclinical data as they further elucidate the antimicrobial mechanism of action of cysteamine which is the API of our NM001 candidate therapies for CF. These new findings also support the positive clinical data we have generated to date with oral NM001 in two Phase 2 studies in CF patients and our preclinical studies of an inhaled form of NM001," stated Deborah O'Neil OBE, Ph.D. FRSE, Chief Executive Officer of NovaBiotics. "The findings from the studies we are presenting at NACFC 2021 further demonstrate the potential for NM001 and cysteamine as a strategy against the bacteria that remain a significant clinical challenge in respiratory infections in CF.

"We are particularly pleased to have Prof. Davies highlight NM001 in her session 'Antimicrobials in Development: An Update'," added Dr. O'Neil.

Oral NM001 has received Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). It has also received Fast Track Designation by the FDA.

About NovaBiotics

NovaBiotics Ltd is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company revolutionizing the treatment of medically unmet, life-threatening and life-limiting diseases with novel, immune-based therapies. A leading innovator with the ambition to transform treatment paradigms in inflammatory, infectious and respiratory disease, the Company's robust technology and business model has been validated through successful development from concept through to phase 3 clinical development of its most advanced product candidates.

In addition to the lead NM002 programme for community acquired pneumonia and the Company's other late-stage assets (NM001 for pulmonary exacerbations of cystic fibrosis and NP213/Novexatin® for onychomycosis), NovaBiotics has generated a robust pipeline of earlier stage, high-value drug candidates including NP339 for life-threatening and drug-resistant invasive and respiratory fungal disease and NP432 for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections.

