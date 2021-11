Odd Burger Sees Record Sales in October

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Odd Burger Corporation (TSXV: ODD) (OTCQB: GBLYF), one of the world's first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, today announced record systemwide sales in October 2021 of more than $233,000, a 41 percent increase over the previous month.

Odd Burger Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Odd Burger Corporation)

The openings of new locations in Vaughan, London, Waterloo, and Hamilton ON contributed to its record success: the chain had five fully operational locations in October, plus a sixth location that opened Oct. 27. The new locations have been welcomed by the communities and have launched with tremendous success, with new locations earning an average Google review rating of 4.875 stars from customers.

Odd Burger recently announced two new locations coming to Brampton and Whitby in early 2022, as well as its expansion into western provinces via a Calgary franchise and into the U.S. with a flagship Manhattan restaurant. Odd Burger expects to have 20 restaurants operational by this time next year, and is enjoying a phase of strong growth.

"These strong sales and successful openings show us that we're winning new customers and fans wherever we go, which we see as fuel for continued expansion," said Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. "These past few months have proven that we are able to scale our operations and keep pace with our rapid growth and with many new locations in the pipeline, we expect to set more records, and keep seeing fantastic reviews from customers."

Odd Burger produces its own proprietary plant-based product line at a company-owned food manufacturing facility. As the company scales restaurant operations, controlling its own supply chain enables the company to keep up with demand, and increase manufacturing capacity to prevent any significant interruption in supply. This is an important operational advantage as the company continues its strong growth.

About Odd Burger Corporation

Odd Burger Corporation is a chain of company-owned and franchised vegan fast-food restaurants as well as a food technology company that manufactures and distributes a proprietary line of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives to its locations. Odd Burger restaurants operate as smart kitchens, which use state-of-the art cooking technology and automation solutions to deliver a delicious food experience to customers craving healthier and more sustainable fast food. With small store footprints optimized for delivery and takeout, advanced cooking technology, competitive pricing, a vertically integrated supply chain along with healthier ingredients, Odd Burger is revolutionizing the fast-food industry by creating guilt-free fast food. Odd Burger Corporation is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ODD and on the OTCQB under the symbol GBLYF. For more information visit https://www.oddburger.com.

