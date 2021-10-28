U-Haul at Yale Avenue Closes Doors with New Midtown Store Open

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul at Yale Ave. store will permanently close its doors today after 38 years of serving the local community.

The facility at 3303 S. Yale Ave. had been open to self-move customers since 1983. The 1,446-square-foot building had previously been a Tulco service station before U-Haul pioneer Logan Frank bought it in 1978. Five years later, the U-Haul store opened to provide truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies and much more.

U-Haul® will maintain ownership of the half-acre property. Future plans are undetermined.

Customers of the closing store can find a full line of U-Haul products and services just one mile away at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown at 3500 S. Sheridan Road. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midtown offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane and more.

Customers also have access to 860 self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. There is a covered drive-in area to shield customers from the weather when loading and unloading possessions.

"The Midtown Tulsa location was previously owned by Ashley HomeStore® and was renovated with residential mobility and secure storage options in mind," said Jim Smith, U-Haul Company of Tulsa president. "It's a convenient location just off Interstate 44 and the Broken Arrow Expressway, giving our customers easy access to just about every city in Oklahoma."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant or property limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of the U-Haul at Yale Ave. store closing, one Team Member was let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

