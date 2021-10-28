National Air Cargo Holdings, Inc. partners with 'Food For The Poor' to send medical relief supplies to Jamaica & Haiti

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Air Cargo group has partnered with 'Food For The Poor' to ship surgical gowns to hospitals in Jamaica and Haiti. Through this initiative, National has donated 300,000 surgical gowns to 'Food For The Poor' representatives, who will be distributing the items to hospitals in the respective countries.

Packing pallets of donated gowns

Ms. Georgia Goldsmith, Director of HR & Compliance, National Airlines, initiated the processes and coordinated with the US Consul General to Jamaica and the 'Food For The Poor' teams for the needed permissions and pick up of 300,000 Level 3 disposable sterile surgical gowns in 1,750 cartons from National storage facilities.

"National has always practiced a policy of 'business with social commitment.' We have been at the forefront of numerous global crisis as first responders, which includes successful missions delivering COVID-19 medical relief supplies across the globe. This partnership with 'Food For The Poor' is a small token of our shared responsibility to provide needed medical relief supplies around the World. We will continue collaborating with organizations throughout our future." – said Mr. Christopher Alf, Chairman, National Air Cargo Group, Inc.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, National Air Cargo group has been instrumental in swiftly airlifting medical supplies including protective masks, gowns, oxygen cylinders etc. into regions including the United States of America, China, Africa, India, Pakistan and Nepal. National teams also coordinated the safe and secure transport of COVID-19 vaccines to different inaccessible terrains. This is not the first time National has coordinated missions in Jamaica and Haiti, National had previously partnered with the Republic of Haiti to operate B747-400F cargo flights from Shanghai to Port-au-Prince in Haiti as part of COVID-19 relief missions. Critical supplies including respirators, surgical masks, N95 masks, full beds etc. were airlifted during this mission.

About National

National Airlines is a U.S. FAA-certificated Part 121 air carrier, with a fleet of six B747-400Fs, A330-200, and B757-200 which provides global cargo and passenger charter services. National Air Cargo offers international freight forwarding, sea-to-air multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions worldwide. Established in 1991, the global reach of National is maintained via global operations centers and strategically located offices in the U.S, Middle East (Dubai), Germany, Spain, Netherlands, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Tokyo. For more information, log on to www.GoNational.com.

Pallets of donated gowns

Loaded and ready to go!

