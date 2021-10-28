The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice Sets the Record Straight on Historic Settlement Plan for All Boy Scouts of America Abuse Survivors

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice Sets the Record Straight on Historic Settlement Plan for All Boy Scouts of America Abuse Survivors YES Vote Means Nearly $1.9 Billion and Climbing for Survivors and Critical Accountability Measures to Protect Future Scouts

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice ("Coalition"), which includes 18,000 Boy Scouts of America childhood sexual abuse survivors, represented by law firms that collectively represent more than 63,000 survivors, is setting the record straight on the proposed Boy Scouts of America Reorganization Plan, accountability measures, and historic, multibillion-dollar and growing settlement trust for survivors ahead of the December 14, 2021 voting deadline.

With a YES vote, the Coalition's Plan will deliver:

The largest sexual abuse settlement fund in history – nearly $1.9 billion and growing



ALL survivors are eligible for compensation – regardless of whether survivors live in a state where abuse claims are beyond the statute of limitations



The ONLY path to justice – the Coalition has secured the only Plan to vote on, while groups attacking the deal – including the TCC – have failed to secure any commitments, monetarily or otherwise



A hard-won commitment that the Boy Scouts of America will appoint a survivor to its National Executive Board – a critical step towards ensuring NO child ever suffers this abuse again

"The Coalition has and will continue to fight hard, having so far successfully negotiated a Plan that will deliver historic compensation for sexual abuse survivors – nearly $1.9 billion is just the start – and lay the groundwork for fundamental change within the Boy Scouts of America," said Coalition Co-Founder Anne Andrews of Andrews & Thornton. "In addition, for the first time in the organization's history, a survivor will be in the room to guide the organization's decision-making and help ensure that what happened to these survivors will never again happen to another child."

"Voting NO is voting for nothing – no settlements, no accountability measures, no guaranteed compensation for survivors, no end in sight to the litigation and associated legal expenses. If our Plan is voted down, the board seat commitment would disappear, the $1.9 billion fund goes away and the process will have to start anew – with no guarantee of getting back to where we are, let alone ahead," said Coalition Co-Founder Ken Rothweiler of Eisenberg, Rothweiler, Winkler, Eisenberg & Jeck, P.C. "The Tort Claimants Committee (TCC) has abdicated its fiduciary responsibility to survivors by not securing a single settlement and instead has spent endless resources undermining our efforts to realize fair and equitable compensation at the earliest possible time. We are working tirelessly to deliver for all survivors – knowing full well that many do not have the luxury of time, and that no survivor should be left with nothing."

Virtual Coalition Updates for Survivors

The Coalition will be hosting regular virtual meetings to keep the survivor community updated and answer any questions ahead of the December 14, 2021 deadline to vote for the Plan. The next Coalition Update will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. For information on the benefits of The Plan, instructions on how to vote, or access to the next Coalition Update, visit scoutingabusesurvivors.com .

About The Coalition

The Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice includes approximately 18,000 childhood sexual abuse survivors, represented by law firms that collectively represent more than 63,000 survivors. The Coalition was formed with two common goals: ensuring fair and equitable treatment for abuse survivors; and establishing the largest possible compensation fund for survivors, to be distributed as expeditiously as possible.

Through the efforts of the Coalition over the past year, commitments to the survivors' compensation trust through the Boy Scouts of America's Bankruptcy Reorganization Plan have grown to nearly $1.9 billion, including an $850 million settlement with the Boy Scouts of America and local councils, settlements with Hartford Financial Services Group for $787 million and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for $250 million. More settlements are expected.

